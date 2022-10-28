From: Beijing Business Daily

“This year’s ‘Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance’ still maintains the benefits of ‘low premiums and high protection’ as last year. The difference is that this year’s ‘Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance’ has been upgraded more intimately!”10 On March 27, the reporter learned through the official WeChat account of “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” that the 2023 “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” will be officially launched on November 1. From now on, Beijing citizens can make an online appointment to participate in the insurance through the WeChat public account of “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance”.

195 yuan for one year

“There is no age limit, household registration, health status, and the maximum guarantee is 3 million yuan!” In 2021, “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” will debut, with more than 3 million people insured.

In 2023, the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” is still 195 yuan for one year. While the premium remains unchanged, the protection will be upgraded and the “treatment” will be better. A relevant person in charge of an insurance brokerage company told reporters that this move has increased its appeal to more people.

In terms of coverage, “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” covers three major insurances: out-of-pocket expenses in medical insurance, out-of-pocket expenses outside medical insurance, and high-value special drugs for malignant tumors at home and abroad. On the basis of basic medical insurance benefits enjoyed by Beijing citizens, compensation will be made. , the guarantee liability covers expenses that should be borne by the individual.

It is worth noting that starting from August 16 this year, the 2022 “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” plan has been optimized and adjusted. Among them, the liability deductible for special drugs has been reduced to 10,000 yuan. In 2023, the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” special drug liability deductible will be adjusted again, and it has been reduced to 0 yuan.

The relevant person in charge of the above-mentioned insurance brokerage company said that for patients with major diseases, the deductible is reduced to 0, which will greatly reduce the burden of personal expenses. At the same time, “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” can really help people at risk and solve some objective economic problems.

“Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” has also optimized the structure of special medicines. Some self-paid special medicines in the special medicine list of the 2022 insurance plan will be included in the medical insurance policy within the year, and will be replaced by new self-paid special medicines in 2023, aiming to reduce large medical expenses. The economic burden of spending.

Health value-added services have also become a major upgrade highlight. It covers 42 value-added services, some of which can be applied without hospitalization, and can provide 5 free home health care, wound protection, dressing changes, and “worry-free” monitoring services.

New citizens can also enroll

In 2023, the “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance”, on the basis of unchanged premiums and upgraded protection, another major highlight is to expand the scope of the insured population, and new citizens can be insured and compensated.

Since the beginning of this year, Huimin Insurance in many places has included new citizens into the scope of protection. It is understood that in order to benefit more Beijing citizens, the “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” in 2023 has also relaxed the conditions for participating in the insurance, and will have Beijing household registration or Beijing municipal registration. New residents of Beijing who have a residence permit and have participated in the basic medical insurance in other places are included in the coverage.

Generally speaking, all groups including Beijing basic medical insurance participants (including employee medical insurance, resident medical insurance, etc.), Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau and other relevant government departments manage specific groups, and central government-funded medical insurance participants can participate in the insurance. .

Specifically, “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” is insurable and compensable for specific pre-existing conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and diabetes with complications. People with other diseases such as nodules can be compensated in proportion to the healthy population, benefiting more sick people.

In the opinion of senior actuary Xu Yuchen, new citizens are a hot topic this year. The state pays special attention to the rights and interests of new citizens in medical insurance. In 2023, the “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” will include new citizens in the insurance coverage, so that new citizens can enjoy To the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” protection. In addition, from the perspective of insurance principles and insurance costs, a win-win situation can also be achieved.

“Incorporating new citizens into the scope of protection reflects the ‘inclusive’ property of Huimin Insurance, and including all eligible people into the scope of protection can well avoid unknown risks faced by such groups.” The above-mentioned insurance brokerage company related The person in charge also said.

One person can buy for the whole family

As early as August this year, the “Notice on Adjusting the Relevant Policies of Basic Medical Insurance for Urban Employees in the City” mentioned that the funds from the Beijing medical insurance account can be used to purchase “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance”, and now the 2023 “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” “guarantee” then “fits” this policy.

It is understood that from November, Beijing employee medical insurance participants can use the balance of their medical insurance account to insure themselves “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance”. Starting from December, after the medical insurance account is completed for mutual aid objects, the balance of the medical insurance account can be used to pay for the insurance for spouses, parents and children who can enjoy the basic medical insurance treatment in Beijing, and one person can pay for the insurance for the whole family.

In the view of the relevant person in charge of the above-mentioned insurance brokerage company, this means that individual consumers do not need to pay additional cash, which reduces the “cost” of insurance. Conversely, if individuals are required to pay premiums in cash, bank cards, etc., it may reduce the willingness of some people to participate in insurance. Therefore, if you can use the personal account of medical insurance to pay, it will greatly increase the participation of more people, which is equivalent to expanding the overall number of insured people, and can play a better role in risk sharing.

Some consumers have questions, the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” insurance purchased in 2021 has not expired, do you still want to participate in the insurance this year? It is understood that for those who participate in “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” in 2021, the coverage will expire on December 31, 2022, and those who participate in “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” in 2023 will enjoy benefits from January 1, 2023 to Guarantee during December 31, 2023, to achieve seamless connection of guarantee.

Consumers also need to pay attention to the fact that on October 27, the “Beijing Jinghuibao” official micro-blog released information that the “Beijing Jinghuibao” guarantee will expire on November 30 and stop selling. Customers who want to have comprehensive and affordable health protection can participate in the insurance byPICC、China Life InsuranceTaikang Insurance,pacific oceanInsurance,Ping AnThe 2023 “Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance” jointly launched with Beijing Life Insurance.

Editor: Zhai Zhuo