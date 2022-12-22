Guaranteed supply and stable price! The machine does not stop working, and the drug is distributed nationwide

Consumers can call 12345 or 12315 to report if they find hoarding of anti-epidemic materials and price gouging

On December 21, citizens lined up to buy anti-epidemic medicines.Photo provided by the interviewee

On December 21, the Xiangya store of Ordinary Pharmacy was crowded with people. The shortage of anti-epidemic drugs such as ibuprofen, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, Compound Amphenol Alkane Tablets, and Ganmaoling Granules on display at the dismantling counter attracted citizens to line up to buy them. Regarding the dismantling and retailing of medicines, many citizens who came to buy medicines said that the urgent need has been solved, and they hope that they can be fully rolled out.

Recently, the public’s demand for various anti-epidemic materials has surged. The production and distribution companies involved in epidemic prevention materials in Changsha worked overtime to increase market supply and service guarantees. The Changsha Municipal Market Supervision Bureau mobilized 44 pharmaceutical chain enterprises in the city, actively contacted upstream wholesalers and manufacturers to obtain epidemic prevention resources, and focused on checking the purchase, storage and sales prices of “four categories” of drugs, N95 masks, antigen detection reagents, etc. in retail pharmacies. Investigate and deal with the behavior of hoarding and driving up prices by taking the opportunity. If consumers find such price violations, they can keep relevant evidence and call 12345 or 12315 to report.

on site

Dismantling retail sales, ibuprofen is limited to 3 servings per person

Ms. Li, a citizen who came to buy medicines from Xiangya store of Ordinary Pharmacy, said that antipyretics are hard to find at present. She wanted to see if she could buy a box of ibuprofen, but saw that the pharmacy was dismantling and selling ibuprofen tablets. It only costs 30 cents per bag, so I immediately decided to buy it in small bags. “The form of splitting is very good to avoid waste. I live alone, and 6 pieces are enough.” Ms. Li said.

The licensed pharmacists in the store patiently explained the precautions for medication to consumers who came to buy unpacked medicines and reminded them of safe medication. The manufacturer of this batch of ibuprofen tablets for dismantling and retail sale is Huazhong Pharmaceutical. According to the instructions, the dosage of ibuprofen tablets for children over 12 years old and adults is 2 tablets each time. If pain or fever persists, the medication can be repeated once every 4-6 hours, and no more than 4 times in 24 hours. As far as the current situation is concerned, the entire course of fever or pain in many infected patients lasts about 1-3 days. The licensed pharmacist of the common people’s pharmacy suggested that each infected person should prepare 6-18 tablets for the whole course of treatment. Disassembly and retail sales can make the medicine available to those who really need it, and can also avoid the waste of medicine.

In addition to ibuprofen, popular anti-epidemic drugs such as Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, Compound Amphenol Alkane Tablets, and Ganmaoling Granules are also being sold separately. In order to ensure that more people can buy it, the common people’s pharmacy simultaneously restricts the purchase of dismantled anti-epidemic drugs. For example, ibuprofen is limited to 3 servings per person (6 tablets/1 serving), and the store strictly enters the dismantled quantity into the system information. Do a good job of dismantling sales records. In order to ensure the safe use of drugs for consumers, each packaging bag that is disassembled and sold is clearly marked with relevant drug information, including drug name, specification, batch number, quantity, usage and dosage, and expiration date.

circulation

National mobilization of drug supply guarantee

According to the notice issued by the Changsha Market Supervision Administration on the 20th, in order to further promote the orderly supply of anti-epidemic drugs, expand the coverage of anti-epidemic drugs as much as possible, and alleviate the problem of people’s difficulty in purchasing medicines, the Changsha Municipal Market Supervision Bureau decided to encourage the city’s drug Under the premise of ensuring the quality of drugs, retail stores can sell drugs that meet the requirements for split-and-retail sales.

“Old people’s pharmacy responded positively after receiving the notice from the Market Supervision Administration, and took the lead in dismantling and selling ibuprofen and other anti-epidemic drugs in Xiangya stores to solve the urgent needs of citizens who lack medicines.” Wang Li, president of ordinary people’s pharmacy, introduced that the first batch 1.5 million tablets of ibuprofen will be distributed to flagship stores in 20 provinces and cities, and will be sold at low prices or donated to citizens in urgent need of medicine.

In addition, the common people’s pharmacy cooperated with more than 100 well-known pharmaceutical manufacturers at home and abroad to actively mobilize and purchase epidemic prevention-related materials to ensure a stable supply of genuine and good medicines from the source; the company’s national logistics works day and night, 24-hour efficient operation, timely delivery, and full protection of stores Anti-epidemic materials supply; 400 customer service is online 24 hours a day, and online channels such as the WeChat mini-program of “Common People’s Pharmacy” can meet customers’ needs for medication consultation, online prescription, and home delivery of medicine at any time, so that citizens can use “safe medicine”.

Wang Li said that the purchase of “four types of medicines” such as fever reduction and cough relief has surged recently, and some hot-selling varieties are temporarily in short supply due to upstream supply and logistics and transportation. Stable, the terminal retail price is generally stable.

Yifeng Pharmacy reduces costs through nationwide mass procurement and national price comparison to ensure drug parity. Yifeng Pharmacy has more than 10,000 stores, covering 10 provinces, 42 prefecture-level cities, and more than 130 county-level cities across the country, of which more than 600 stores are open 24 hours; Meituan, Ele.me, “Yifeng WeChat Online platforms such as the “Mall” mini-program and the WeChat official account of Yifeng Pharmacy quickly respond to consumer needs and facilitate people to buy medicines nearby.

Production

Recruit employees to expand production capacity, and machines are running at full capacity

Over the past few days, large trucks have left the factory of Hunan Yixi Yihe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., loaded with N95 and other masks, and distributed them to major pharmacies in Changsha and distribution links inside and outside the province. On December 21, Qiu Hong, the general manager of the company, told reporters in a hoarse voice on the phone that the company has been recruiting employees to expand production capacity and try its best to ensure market supply. The company is the factory with the largest production capacity of masks in Hunan. It has more than 100 fully automatic N95 production lines (sets), and the daily production capacity of various masks is more than 20 million.

On the production line of Anbang Pharmaceutical in Liuyang Economic Development Zone, the reporter saw that boxes of Yinhuang Qingfei Capsules went through the process of in-packaging and outsourcing, and then entered the packing step. “A production line can pack about 500 pieces a day without stopping the machine,” said Tan Hua, the workshop director.

Previously, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine issued the “Guidelines for Home-based Traditional Chinese Medicine Intervention for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus“, and Yinhuang Qingfei Capsule was selected. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, the capsule has been continuously included in the Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment plan for new coronary pneumonia in Hunan Province, and involved in the treatment of patients throughout the process.

“With the strong support of the provincial, municipal and industrial park leaders, Anbang has tried every means to upgrade its technology and expand its capacity. The monthly output has increased from 3 million boxes to 10 million boxes now.” said Chen Feibao, chairman of Anbang Pharmaceuticals. The production workshops are actively organized and unified. Deployment, machine non-stop, 24-hour production, fully supply market demand.

Recently, the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology has also sent special contact personnel to collect and coordinate solutions to difficult problems of enterprises and help stabilize production.

Supervision

The Provincial Market Supervision Bureau held a warning meeting

On December 20, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau convened relevant leaders of 12 leading and mainstream enterprises in the pharmaceutical distribution industry in the province to hold a reminder meeting to standardize the prices of epidemic-related pharmaceuticals and supplies and the order of competition.

At the meeting, the bureau discussed the “Guiding Opinions on Investigating and Punishing Illegal Behaviors of Raising Prices”, “Reminder and Warning Letter on Prices of Epidemic-related Materials and Competition Order” (“Nine Don’ts”) and “Regulations on Regulating the Price Behavior of Epidemic Prevention Medicines and Supplies and Important People’s Livelihood Commodities” “Announcement” and other documents and policies were publicized and interpreted, and the price supervision of epidemic-related materials in Hunan Province in the early stage and typical cases of recent investigations were notified.

The meeting requested that participating companies should play a leading and exemplary role, further guide companies related to epidemic-related pharmaceuticals and supplies to strengthen price self-discipline, provide ordinary people with reasonably priced goods and services, and consciously maintain market prices and competition order. At the same time, the meeting also required all pharmaceutical companies to shoulder the political responsibility of stabilizing market prices, take the price stabilization of epidemic-related pharmaceuticals as the top priority at present, actively fulfill their social responsibilities, continue to play a leading role, and do a good job in market prediction analysis. Actively organize the supply of goods, standardize business behavior, stabilize market prices, and ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of the masses and drug demand are protected.

Subsequently, the participating pharmaceutical companies expressed that they will actively implement the guarantee of supply and price stability, and promise to strictly fulfill their legal responsibilities, operate in good faith and law-abiding, maintain the order of market prices, and make every effort to ensure the stability of market prices. After the meeting, the participating representatives also jointly signed the “Proposal Letter of the Hunan Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry Association”, actively fulfilling social responsibilities, and implementing the requirements of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices.