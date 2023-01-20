Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 19th Topic: Guaranteed supply and stable prices, don’t relax, feel at ease during the festival, and have guarantees——The State Council Information Office’s press conference introduces the situation of ensuring supply and promoting consumption during the Spring Festival

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Xiyao

The Spring Festival is approaching, is the market supply of residents’ daily necessities sufficient during the festival? How to meet the travel needs of the people while doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control? The State Council Information Office held a press conference on the 19th to introduce the relevant situation.

During the Spring Festival, the market supply is sufficient and the price is expected to be stable

According to Sheng Qiuping, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, according to the monitoring of commercial big data, the current market operation is generally stable and orderly.

The market is well supplied. The daily necessities in large wholesale markets and chain supermarkets in various places have increased by 20% to 30% compared with normal days, and a year-on-year increase of about 10%. They increased by 6.7%, 6.4% and 2.7% respectively.

Prices are generally stable. On January 18, the price of grain and oil was basically the same as that of a week ago; the price of meat fluctuated slightly; the price of poultry products rose slightly; affected by seasonal factors, the average price of 30 kinds of vegetables rose by 9.2%, but fell by 5.0% compared with the same period last year.

Sales are recovering steadily. In the first ten days of January, the sales of key retail enterprises monitored by the Ministry of Commerce increased by 8.7% month-on-month and 2.5% year-on-year.

“Looking at the later stage, the daily necessities market has sufficient supply and rich varieties, and it is expected that prices will be stable during the Spring Festival.” Sheng Qiuping said.

In order to do a good job in the market supply of daily necessities for residents during the Spring Festival, Sheng Qiuping said that he will do a good job in organizing the supply of goods and enriching the festival market supply; keep an eye on the festival market situation, make overall arrangements for the release of daily necessities; guide commercial and trade distribution companies to operate normally during the festival, and promote Agricultural batch farmers’ markets, supermarket e-commerce, and takeaway express companies are “open as much as possible”, and key supermarkets are encouraged to appropriately extend their business hours.

Accelerate the recovery of online and offline consumption Coordinate epidemic prevention and control and industry development

Xu Xingfeng, director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, said that this year’s Spring Festival is the first Spring Festival after the transition of epidemic prevention and control. Consumption maintained a strong momentum.

According to business big data monitoring, in the first ten days of January, the sales of food, beverages and clothing of key retail enterprises increased by more than 20% month-on-month; the sales of green and organic food of key retail enterprises increased by 22.8% year-on-year. According to statistics from relevant organizations, the pre-sale box office of Spring Festival movies has exceeded 300 million yuan. The consumption of ice and snow continues to heat up. During the Spring Festival, the number of ski orders in Heilongjiang increased by nearly 60% year-on-year.

During the Spring Festival, the flow of people such as traveling and visiting relatives has increased significantly. How to meet the travel needs of the people and prevent and control the epidemic, so that the people can feel at ease during the New Year?

Miao Muyang, director of the Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that on the one hand, the resumption of opening of cultural and tourism consumption places will be guaranteed to meet the cultural and tourism needs of the people; To ensure the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control requirements, to ensure the normal development of cultural and tourism activities, and the orderly flow of people.

During the Spring Festival, the work of stabilizing the price and quality of epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies will not be relaxed

During the Spring Festival, it is very important to ensure the supply and price stability of epidemic-related drugs and medical drugs. Chen Zhijiang, head of the Price Supervision and Inspection and Anti-Unfair Competition Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation, said that the State Administration for Market Regulation has deployed a six-month special campaign to stabilize the prices and quality of epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies. At present, the special action has been systematically launched in the national market.

According to reports, in the past month, the national market supervision system has investigated and dealt with more than 7,880 illegal cases of various epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies, recovering economic losses of more than 63.1 million yuan for consumers, and punishing nearly 10 million yuan. For many serious price gouging, counterfeiting and shoddy illegal activities, strict penalties shall be imposed in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Chen Zhijiang said that in the next step, the market supervision department will comprehensively promote the special action of price stabilization and quality assurance. Especially during the Spring Festival, the 12315 complaint and reporting channel will be unblocked, the price supervision of epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies in rural areas will be strengthened, and market inspections and price monitoring will be deployed during holidays, so that the work of stabilizing prices and quality during the Spring Festival will not be relaxed, and the legitimate rights and interests of the people will be guaranteed.