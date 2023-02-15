The Registrar’s Office, the Interior, political parties and the public force, the participants in the first meeting of the electoral monitoring committee, its purpose is to guarantee the correct development of the 2023 regional elections.

The first departmental electoral follow-up committee was fulfilled, with it the bases were laid so that the electoral day of next Sunday, October 29, can be fulfilled without setbacks.

With the presence of officials from the Registry, the Police, the Army and political parties, this important meeting was completed, which took place at the facilities of the Risaralda Governor’s Office.

According to what was stated by the Secretary of Government of Risaralda, Israel Alberto Londoño, this first approach was important to comply with the requirements established by the National Registry.

“The National Registry with its delegates, Dr. Liliana Giraldo and Dr. William Malpica, three political parties and with all of them we have had the opportunity to socialize, firstly the resolutions issued by the Registry on the electoral issue, secondly, the observations that the parties have at the beginning, especially in the collection of signatures of many significant movements of citizens who start this process and third, the schedule to develop the other meetings and appropriate the resources for what is the logistical part of the electoral issue ”, added Londoño Londoño.

Liliana Giraldo – National Registry Delegate

“It is important that all political parties can be present in these committees, so that they can be heard and thus resolve all the concerns they may have, I am pleased that all the authorities expressed the tranquility that exists in Risaralda in the face of the elections ”

The official also made the caveat that the parties that want to carry out an internal consultation have until March 5 to announce to the Registrar’s Office that they are going to carry it out and take advantage of the provisions that are proposed there, he also recognized the police, the army and the prosecutor’s office, the normality that is lived up to now in the department, since no type of electoral complaint has been presented, leaving that if, pending the next meeting to give continuity to the various issues.

Mauricio Vega – Risaralda Planning Secretary

“We are in a position to provide all the guarantees so that the citizens of Risaralda can go out to vote in October. All the guarantees are given with the public force, the Army and all the control organisms, just as elections have been held in other times, so that we can live from transparent elections”.