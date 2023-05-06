Guardia di Finanza Police: little “responsible” spoil system

Their names have been around for weeks, indiscretions, background stories, reconstructions, predictions. Newspapers, sites, crowds in Parliament between the House and the Senate. Above all, those names have been dancing for weeks on the desks of Palazzo Chigi and those of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Defense. Too bad they are not just any names but those of the candidates for the top of the Guardia di Finanza, the State Police and the Prefecture of Rome without a head since the end of January. And when a government “plays” with the names of candidates to lead the most delicate state apparatuses, there is a streak of irresponsibility in what it is doing. Not so much for these people who are taken and pulled from their respective roles and made to go down or up depending on the day. But because, precisely, all this wear and tear empties and demeans the delicate roles they hold today and will hold tomorrow. It’s a spoil system, they say, it’s always been like this. And in fact no one is “surprised” if the government makes an ad hoc regulation to blow up Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes and thus open the dance of occupation of Rai: in a less brazen way but it has more or less always worked like this. And it is not surprising if the government is commissioned by INPS and Inail precisely at the most delicate moment for the launch of the new support for the poor and unfit for work and the subsidy for training and finding work. But never in this way and never on the “state security” boxes which are much more delicate of Eni, Enel, Terna and Leonardo. Because precisely we are talking about the Chief of Police who leads more than one hundred thousand men and the Commander of the Finance Police who leads about 65 thousand.

The names that dance

Fortunately, this tarantella on names, which had been going on for weeks, had to end on Thursday. All decided: second in command Andrea De Gennaro new commander of the Guardia di Finanza in place of Giuseppe Zafarana who was appointed president of ENI and assumes office on Tuesday 9 May. The former deputy director of Aisi, the internal secret service, Vittorio Pisani becomes Chief of Police in place of the prefect and former head of Counter-terrorism Lamberto Giannini who is sent to be the Prefect of Rome and, perhaps, also, the commissioner for the Jubilee. Above all, this last move is sensational for various reasons: Giannini has been at the helm of the police for two years, he did very well, he is much loved and respected but has the problem of being experienced by Minister Piantedosi “too much continuity” with respect to the Lamorgese management. Therefore, there is no technical and least of all temporal reason – renewal after the first two years is standard practice – to remove Giannini and then send him to lead the prefecture of Rome, a noble and delicate position but generally the opposite happens: one prefect and then, if he has done well which is not obvious given that it is Rome, he can become Chief of Police. Now anyone can imagine how the prefect Giannini was able to carry out his extremely delicate role in recent weeks: tugged, mistreated, emptied like any civil servant waiting to be placed. And his “his” over one hundred thousand men and women in uniform? And the entire public security apparatus that depends on the Chief of Police who is the national head of public security? Blue and red pencil error, President Meloni. A very serious precedent.

Serious to extremely serious situation

Since Thursday the situation has taken on ridiculous, if not tragic, contours because the Council of Ministers has not finally decided. And all the servants of the State mentioned above and already with the suitcase in hand – those who were supposed to celebrate had already done so in private, those who on the contrary had to leave had drawn their very bitter conclusions – were heard saying, “no, look, wait a minute now let’s see”.

In reality, the government split over these appointments. And it is not a slight fracture despite the fact that the opposite is said: “Nothing happened, physiological differences, normal discussions because these are complex and very delicate appointments”. Too bad those names have been playing bingo for weeks.

It all starts from the Guardia di Finanza box. The fact is that the minister responsible for the appointment, i.e. the Mef, i.e. Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the one who must give the concert, i.e. the Defense, i.e. Guido Crosetto, right arm of Giorgia Meloni – both perhaps the best pieces of the government team – said “dear Giorgia, Andrea De Gennaro is not good. Our candidate is another (Umberto Sirico, who commands the special departments of the Gdf; alternatively Fabrizio Carrarini, Bruno Bunatti, Carmine Lopez, ed), in our opinion the right man for a government whose most important missions are the fight against tax evasion and speculation”. On the second, given the price trend, we have some doubts. And by the way it’s already something that the government knows it has to do something on this front.

Giorgetti and Crosetto, however, found themselves “against” the premier and his real operative arm, the undersecretary of the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano, the strong man in Palazzo Chigi and in sharp ascent compared to the magic circle of the premier. Who, also with the advice of Luciano Violante, decided on his very personal spoil system by blocking the Gdf box with Andrea De Gennaro and that of the Interior Ministry with the former number 2 of Aisi Vittorio Pisani. Nothing personal, probably, against Sirico and Giannini. But they want the team like this. As decided by another great prompter of this match: the prefect Gianni De Gennaro, the man who led the police for seven years, never anyone so much before and after him, but who began his mandate with the tragedy of the G8 in Genoa, one of the worst pages for the police and, above all, for its leaders. De Gennaro is a state official who does not know the avenue of sunset, a real reserve of the Republic: after the Interior Ministry, Palazzo Chigi and then the presidency of Leonardo. First, for a long time in the anti-mafia, where he wrote his best pages scoring definitive blows to the mafias and Cosa Nostra.

Mantovano was undersecretary when De Gennaro was Chief of Police. Violante never broke off relations with both of them. So here we are with De Gennaro, a great prompter on the appointments and, in addition to his brother-capable and highly esteemed officer, also another pupil of hers, Vittorio Pisani. Here too an intense professional career at the helm of the mobile squad of Naples where he gained a reputation as a “fugitive catcher” but where he had to undergo measures such as the ban on staying in Campania due to an investigation (Megaride) from which he was later totally acquitted. Pisani has always been a protégé of De Gennaro, the young man on whom he had many hopes. We can therefore say that Thursday evening the public security apparatuses – GdiF and Police – were about to return to the orbit of who, except in the last seven years, has always pulled the strings of state security, Gianni de Gennaro. A man of great and feared power.

Many don’t. Even the Quirinal?

But on Thursday Meloni and Mantovano found themselves against an unexpected axis, Giorgetti and Crosetto. And – but we never have official confirmation of this – the disappointment of the Quirinale also appears. Which would also have collected the moods of the judiciary. Of the Antimafia, above all. For one reason or another, two hours of private discussion between the four, all the other ministers sat waiting around the big round table in the Council. Until, two hours late, the prime minister rang the bell and said: “Nothing, we’ll do it again at another time”.

The state security apparatuses are in fibrillation. “This stuff is irresponsible. They play with pieces of the state”. Already yesterday, Friday, there was a rumor that there could be a remedial CDM immediately so as not to keep the situation in the water all weekend. Boatos. We should talk about it again on Monday, also because on Tuesday Zafarana leaves the command of the yellow flames. And at that point it is said that the De Gennaro-Pisani ticket is still so armored. Because, in fact, the sensational slight would be done to the current Chief of Police.