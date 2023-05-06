Jennifer Holland, wife of director James Gunn, made her debut in the MCU with a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 So let’s find out some details of her character, revealed by the actress herself with some photos from the set.

for theLast chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy James Gunn ha gathered friends and colleagues with whom he has already collaborated in the past, to try to make the end of his adventure at Marvel Studios less “traumatic”. Among the many cameos present in the cinecomic, those of Nathan Fillion – also directed in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission – and of wifethe actress Jennifer Holland – former face of some James Gunn projects, including the series Peacemaker. And it was the star who shared it on her Instagram profile some photos from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which reveal a few more details about his character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Jennifer Holland reveals her role in the cinecomic

Jennifer Holland compare in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a small role, that ofAdministrator Kwol – which holds a classified log that Star-Lord’s team needs. To reveal her cameo was the same actress with some photos from the set. In the caption, it also reads a funny anecdote inherent to the nickname of the character:

You don’t have enough reasons to go see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the halls? Meet Administrator Kwol. Called Aptly, this acronym stands for “Kick-ass Woman OverLord”. I’m not sure if James Gunn, who chose her name, knows what that means… But, of course, it’s true. Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, now in theaters, and find out for yourself.

James Gunn he then returned to manage his wife – with whom he married in September 2022 – sanctioning her MCU debut. Holland until now she had in fact only appeared in projects related to DC Studios, including the series Peacemaker e Black Adam, cinecomic starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The director, as mentioned, therefore decided to surround yourself with people you are particularly attached toreturning to collaborate with the brother Sean Gunn – performer of Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, also appeared in The Suicide Squad in the role Weasel – and Nathan Fillion. In the first two chapters of the saga he had then directed his friend Michael Rooker – Yondu, the “adoptive” father of Peter Quill Star-Lord. Gunn, for that matter, has always considered the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy like his second family and owes their affection and “loyalty” the return to Marvel Studios, after an initial departure caused by some “uncomfortable” tweets dating back to years ago. After approx ten yearsi, the historic cast – made up of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel – is therefore ready to appear on the screen for the last time. So all that remains is go to the cinemato experience the epic finale of the trilogy.