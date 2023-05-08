Chris Pratt, interpreter of Peter Quill Star Lord in the MCU, recalled what it meant for him to shoot a particular scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So let’s find out what he said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is currently in the cinema and, according to the official synopsis and the words of James Gunn, will sanction the end of the team as we have known it until now. A film with a high emotional rate, therefore, and full of poignant and deeply moving scenes. One sequence in particular has indeed put Chris Pratt in crisis – interpreter of Peter Quill Star-Lord – who recalled, during a recent interview, what it meant for him to enter the emotional state necessary to shoot the scene in question.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Chris Pratt recalls the enormous emotional load experienced during filming

Chris Prattto the microphones of The Hollywood Reporterthen unveiled i details of the filming of a particularly emotional sequence – which he did not want to mention in order not to make spoilers – and what it meant for him to reach the emotional state necessary to best express his character’s feelings to her:

Our subconscious does not know if we are acting or not, and I used techniques that are used to create real emotions (..) That scene was not one of those cases where I could not reach the necessary emotion, ending then to completely fake and modulate the face in a certain way. I was really emotionally involved and it wasn’t easy to come back to reality. Everyone goes through bad times in life, so if you’re in good mental health, you can use compartmentalization and get away with it. But when you touch certain emotional chords, in front of the camera, your mind doesn’t tell you: “Oh, it was all fake, you’re good”. You have to walk away from that emotional state, but that doesn’t happen unless you put in the effort to do it. So for me it was a very complicated moment, e I had a difficult night.

The star plays the role of Star-Lord for more than ten years now and it is therefore often difficult to distinguish fiction and reality, since on the set a deep bond was created between the cast members and the director, James Gunn. Peter Quill, being the leader of the Guardians, also feels that he is responsible for his teammates and is therefore more emotionally involved in everything that happens. Chris Prattin the last chapter of the saga on Guardians of the Galaxyreturned to split the set with Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper e Sean Gunn. To lend body and voice to the two villains of the cinecomic are instead Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary) e Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), who recently expressed a desire to return to the MCU, although at the moment it is not clear if and when we will be able to see his character again. Instead, to discover the emotional scene that brought down Chris Pratt, all that remains is go to the cinema.