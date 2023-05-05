Nathan Fillion – the unforgettable protagonist of the Castle series – would like to collaborate again with James Gunn after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, taking part in a DC Universe project.

Among the many cameos featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 one of the most unexpected is definitely to Nathan Fillion – protagonist of the long-lived and appreciated series Castle. The small role in the final chapter of the trilogy could be But be his only appearance in the MCUsince the actor has expressed a desire to follow friend and colleague James Gunn at DC Studiosthus appearing in a DC cinecomic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Nathan Fillion recalls his relationship with James Gunn

Nathan Fillion got the part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 thanks to her historic friendship with James Gunn and would therefore be willing to follow him anywhere. During a recent interview for ComicBook.com the actor has in fact told of his future potential in the world of cinecomicsadmitting that he’s willing to return to a comic book project, as long as it takes it to collaborate again with the director:

James Gunn has a tendency to re-team with actors he’s directed in previous films, and that’s something I totally support (…) So I would never say no to James GunnI can only say this.

Fillion, actually, has already debuted in the DC Universetaking part in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Missiondirected by the friend James Gunnin the role of The Detachable Kidwho however dies at the beginning of the feature film:

If I have a favorite character of all that James Gunn has created for me? The Detachable Kid it’s pretty funny. Just for the costume, not to mention the silly things I had to do. She fulfilled many of the wishes that the little boy who lived inside of me had. So I will say TDK.

With the end of the Marvel trilogy dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy will come then end of Nathan Fillion’s short stint in the MCU. The actor, known to the general public for the series Castlehas appeared on a number of hit shows, such as Lost, Buffy – The Vampire Slayer e Desperate Housewives and is currently busy with the series The Rookienow in its fifth season. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it will also mark the end of the involvement of some historical actors of the MCU, such as Zoe Saldana, who has already expressed a desire not to return as Gamora. Next to him, we then find the historian cast – consisting of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel – and two new entry, Chukwudi Iwuji – interpreter of the High Evolutionary, in his second collaboration with James Gann after Peacemaker – e Will Poulter (Adam Warlock). The cinecomic is from yesterday – 03 maggio – in Italian cinemas, while it will debut tomorrow – May 05 – in American ones.