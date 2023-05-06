Guardianship filed to speed up the return of indigenous people to Chocó

To expedite the return of the Embera Katío indigenous people from Chocó who are stationed outside the Héctor Abad Gómez educational institution, in the Niquitao neighborhood, the Medellín mayor’s office filed a guardianship action.

The manager in charge of Ethnic groups of Medellín, Alexis Mejía, indicated that this process of return to Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality, is in charge of entities such as the Unit for Victims and the Ministry of the Interior, who have not advanced.

“This supposes collective efforts and articulations with the Government of Chocó and Risaralda, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the Unit for Victims. From the district administration we are ready for that return to be as soon as possible,” said Mejía.

The indigenous people of Alto Andágueda have been at the educational headquarters since April 10 after having had difficulties in some tenancies in the area.

William Yeffer Vivas Lloreda, representative of Medellín, indicated that his office is following up on what was decided at the articulation table for the return, where it was established that between May 24 and 27 it would be carried out.

The return must happen, explained the representative of the Public Ministry, before May 28, the date on which the security concept issued for the indigenous territory to which they belong expires.

“It is very important that the Victims Unit can speed up the process so that the return of the indigenous population can be made in a timely manner,” Vivas said.

According to Juan Pablo Ramírez, Secretary of Government, in a meeting he held with the new director of the ICBF, Antioquia regional, the entity would be carrying out in the next few days a day of restitution of the rights of children who are in this situation.