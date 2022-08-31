Source title: Guarding clear water and clear flow achieves high ecological value, and the quality of Beijing’s water ecological environment is stable and improving

“The green hills do not have ink for the future, and the green water has no strings.” Today, more and more natural beauty is becoming the background of the life of Beijing citizens. In recent years, the city has focused on “preserving excellent Ⅲ”, “eliminating inferior Ⅴ” and “strengthening ecology”, and has taken a multi-pronged approach to intensify the “defense of clear water”, and the quality of the city’s water ecological environment has been stable and improving. The latest monitoring data from the Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment shows that in the first half of this year, among the 37 national test sections in the city, 26 were Grade I-III water quality sections, accounting for 70.3%, a year-on-year increase of 16.2 percentage points. Meet the national annual assessment requirements. Clean water indicator species distributions expand The quality of water ecological environment includes not only physical and chemical indicators in the traditional sense, but also aquatic organisms and habitat indicators. A good water ecological environment quality should be crystal clear, but also have fish and grass. Liu Baoxian, director of the Municipal Ecological Environment Monitoring Center, introduced that from 2020 to 2021, the results of the city’s water ecological environment quality monitoring and evaluation carried out by the Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau showed that: Beijing’s water ecological environment is generally in good condition, with abundant aquatic species, and the main trunks and tributaries of the five major water systems. , 134 species of phytoplankton, 231 species of zooplankton and 41 species of fish were monitored in key lakes and large and medium-sized reservoirs. At the same time, a variety of second-class aquatic wild animals in Beijing were also monitored, such as broad-finned lapfish, black-finned turtle, horsemouth and Chinese spiny fish. In addition, a total of 37 EPT species were found, all of which are distributed in the city’s five major river systems. EPT species is recognized as a clean water indicator species, which refers to the collective name of the three types of aquatic insects in the benthic community, ephemera, lepidoptera, and tricoptera. They are very sensitive to water quality and can be regarded as the “wind vane of water system cleanliness.” “. Judging from the comprehensive evaluation, the city’s water ecological environment quality is generally good. From the perspective of rivers, 55.7% of the rivers have excellent water ecological environment quality. Among them, mountain rivers have clean water quality, high natural shoreline retention rate, good ecological background, and the water ecological environment quality reaches “excellent” or “good”. Guarantee “a pot of good water” and send “a river of clear water” In water environment protection, the city protects “a pot of good water” upstream, and spares no effort to protect the “priceless treasure” of Miyun Reservoir. On the basis of the fully closed management and monitoring coverage of Miyun Reservoir, we will further promote the construction of a refined monitoring network and system platform for the water ecological environment in the basin, and continue to improve supervision capabilities. The water quality of Miyun Reservoir has reached Class II continuously and stably, and was selected as the first batch of outstanding cases of “Beautiful Rivers and Lakes” in China. At the same time, send downstream “a river of clear water”. Beijing and Hebei have established a cross-border cooperation mechanism in the Baiyangdian River Basin to promote the joint management of water pollution in the Daqing River Basin. Last year, focusing on the utilization of reclaimed water, water system circulation, and ecological construction, a number of ecological management and restoration projects were implemented in Fengtai District and Fangshan District to further improve the water quality regulation capacity of the Daqing River Basin. The water is clearer. In 2021, focusing on Chaoyang, Fangshan, Daxing, Changping, and Tongzhou districts, “one river, one policy” will formulate “engineering + management” governance measures, and by the end of the year, the city will realize the dynamic clearing of inferior V rivers; in 2022, focus on water quality fluctuations during the flood season , by carrying out the “Qinghe” and “pigmenting” actions to further ensure the results of eliminating inferior waters, and using monitoring, early warning, notification and other means to strictly prevent the rebound of inferior V water bodies. In the first half of 2022, 100 municipal test sections will have no inferior Class V water bodies. In accordance with the idea of ​​”investigation, measurement, traceability, governance and management”, the city highlights the work of “governance” on the basis of “examination of discharge outlets, water quality measurement, and traceability to the source”. In 2021, the renovation work of sewage outfalls into the river will be started. All rectifications will be completed by the end of this year, and efforts will be made to complete the goals set by the state three years ahead of schedule. Explore the “Beijing Path” of Water Ecological Restoration With the goal of “clear water and green shore, and fish flying on the shallow bottom”, the city has also carried out pilot demonstrations in key areas, striving to explore the “Beijing Path” for water ecological restoration. The city continues to carry out survey and monitoring of water ecological environment quality. More than 200 monitoring points have been set up in the city’s five major water systems, with physical and chemical, aquatic organisms, and habitats as monitoring indicators, covering different water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, and conducting regular surveys and monitoring. The evaluation results show that the city’s water ecological environment quality is generally good, and about 55% of the river water ecological environment quality is excellent. At the same time, using artificial intelligence, environmental DNA technology and other technologies, the construction of a water ecological intelligent observation system will be carried out, and the quality of the water ecological environment will be genetically sequenced. In Xinfeng River in Daxing District and Yuanbo Lake in Fengtai District, we took the lead in building a real-time intelligent fish observation platform to realize real-time fish monitoring records, artificial intelligence identification, etc., and to track and evaluate the effects of water ecological governance and restoration more intuitively and conveniently. “Use ecological methods to solve ecological problems.” In recent years, the city has continued to promote the construction of river and lake buffer zones and the protection of natural shorelines to promote the further restoration of the ecological function of water bodies. In 2021, the city’s natural coastline retention rate will be 67.9%, of which Yongding River, Chaobai River and Wenyu River will reach more than 75%. Especially after the restoration of Xinfeng River in Daxing District, the water quality has improved from inferior V to IV, and the water ecology has improved significantly. 