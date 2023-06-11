Guardiola after Champions League title: “Be careful, Real Madrid, we’re on our way”

competitor

It worked on the seventh attempt: Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City. After winning the title on Saturday against Inter Milan (1-0) in Istanbul, the coach, who took over the “Skyblues” for the 2016/17 season, sent a tongue-in-cheek declaration of war to Real Madrid.

“The feeling is: the job is done. We’ve got nothing left to win – well, the FIFA Club World Cup or something. But after two or three weeks of vacation we continue. Real Madrid shouldn’t be too sure, we’re only 13 titles behind them.”Guardiola said with a grin on the Spanish pay channel MOVISTAR+.

In the press conference he took up the topic again. “You are only 13 Champions League titles behind them. Only 13! So be careful Real Madrid because we’re on our way. We’ll sleep a bit and then catch you.”said the 52-year-old Catalan, who then got a little more serious: “We can’t make a comparison. Now we have the first title. But I don’t want to disappear after a Champions League either. We have to work harder and be there in the next few years. There are teams that do the Champions League and after a season or two years they submerge. You have to prevent that. Because I know myself, that won’t happen. At the same time, I have to admit that it is a salvation for everyone to have this trophy.”

Man City cleared the handle cup for the first time in its history. Real is the record winner with 14 European Cups, followed by Italy’s top club AC Milan, which has seven premier league triumphs – just half as many as the white ballet.

Champions League: Title Ranking – Top 5 Real Madrid: 14 titles (17 finals) AC Milan: 7 (11) FC Liverpool: 6 (10) Bayern Munich: 6 (11) FC Barcelona: 5 (8)

