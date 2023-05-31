Home » Guardiola wins the Coaches Association and the best coach in the Premier League
Pep Guardiola has won the Coaches Association and Premier League Coach of the Year awards after leading Manchester City to the title.

City won the league title for the fifth time in six seasons with Guardiola, and will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday, then Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

“I am in an amazing team and without all the support I have had in my time here this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said in a City statement.

Guardiola won the Coaches Association award, ahead of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Tserbi, Newcastle coach Eddie Howe, Burnley coach Vincent Kompany and Plymouth coach Stephen Schumacher.

