“Guards crisis” brings Bono closer to Bayern Munich

Hespress Sport Photo: AFP Hespress – dpaSunday 23 July 2023 – 16:06

A media report stated that the German football club Bayern Munich is seeking to sign Moroccan international Yassine Bounou, goalkeeper of the Spanish club Sevilla.

Sport 1 reported that the Bavarian club held talks with the 32-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper.

It is reported that Bono has been considered, since 2020, the undisputed first goalkeeper in Seville, the European League title holder.

Bono did not participate in a test match that Sevilla played against Hansa Rostock from the second division in Germany yesterday, Saturday, and the match ended with a 1-2 loss for Sevilla.

Bayern’s goalkeeper center is facing a complex situation at the present time, as the international goalkeeper and team captain Manuel Neuer is still injured, while it was reported that the two goalkeepers, Jan Zommer and Alexander Noble, wanted to leave the club because of their refusal to sit on the bench.

It is believed that Noble is in promising negotiations with the Stuttgart club, while there were reports of contacts between the Swiss Zommer and the Italian club Inter Milan.

And it was reported that Bayern is also in talks with Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, and Baumann told the German News Agency (dpa) commenting on this news while he was in the training camp in Austria, saying: “I learned about this news, I understand the speculation because I have been in the Bundesliga for a long time and I have only one year left in my contract, but I am not preoccupied with this matter at the present time.”

Sevilla, Bayern Munich, Yassine Bono

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

