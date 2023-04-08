Home News Guatapé: four tourists injured after jet ski accident
News

Guatapé: four tourists injured after jet ski accident

by admin
Guatapé: four tourists injured after jet ski accident

On the night of this Good Friday there was a serious accident after the collision of two jet skis in Guatape, Antioquia.

Four people were injured after the misfortune, as it was known, they are 4 foreigners: two Mexicans and two Venezuelans.

Two of them presented minor bruises, while the other two had fractures in both upper and lower extremities, therefore, they were immediately transferred to a health facility.

The catastrophe occurred precisely in front of the La Fortaleza farm, in the village of El Uvital in El Peñol.

See also  Beating Conegliano, prohibition of access to public places in Piazza Cima for the first two identified

You may also like

Saturday Rai Sport, (Web and Play) 8 April...

Beni: discovery of the human bones of about...

How technology has impacted young people

People’s Daily commented on Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit...

Enigmatic complex of rooms with unique figurative scenes...

Rescue Board: spring is the best time to...

Lazio: Sarri, Milinkovic’s foul? Juve had to finish...

They capture a drunk driver responsible for causing...

Prayer of Miraculous Faith DCO

Motorbike against a tree, a boy died in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy