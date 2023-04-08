10
On the night of this Good Friday there was a serious accident after the collision of two jet skis in Guatape, Antioquia.
Four people were injured after the misfortune, as it was known, they are 4 foreigners: two Mexicans and two Venezuelans.
Two of them presented minor bruises, while the other two had fractures in both upper and lower extremities, therefore, they were immediately transferred to a health facility.
The catastrophe occurred precisely in front of the La Fortaleza farm, in the village of El Uvital in El Peñol.
