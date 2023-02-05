Guatapé is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Colombia, due to its pleasant climate and the hospitality of its people. An ideal place to disconnect, be surrounded by nature and feel and listen to the sound of the wind.

Located 75 kilometers from Medellín, the place lends itself to various activities, such as boat rides, motorboats, water bikes, water skiing, ziplining, hiking, among others.

Its name honors Cacique Guatapé, although it is also known as the Town of the Zócalos and the Peñol-Guatapé Reservoir. Both denominations refer to the main attractions of the place, which correspond to visible relief decorations on the houses and the enormous monolith that rises from its waters.

Peñol Stone

The Piedra del Peñol is an unmissable tourist attraction in Antioquia. It is a 220 meter high monolith that serves as a beautiful natural viewpoint for all its visitors. It is located exactly between the municipalities of Guatapé and El Peñol. To reach its top, you must climb more than 700 steps that will allow you to enjoy beautiful panoramic views. At the top there is also a wide variety of crafts and sweets typical of the region.

The story goes that the Piedra del Peñol was an element of worship for the indigenous people who inhabited the region in pre-Hispanic times. In 1954, the stone was seen by the inhabitants of the municipality as a true nuisance. They were dedicated to agriculture and did not believe, in any way, that the monolith could be the future of eastern Antioquia. Currently, the fame of her beauty has spread throughout the world.

Planes de glampings

Booking.com included Guatapé in its list of one of the best places to go glamping, recommended by travelers.

For example, in the El Bosko sector, 3.3 kilometers from Piedra del Peñol, there is a luxury dome, with all the comforts, surrounded by a native forest. It also has an outdoor pool, a wellness area and a hot tub.

Guests can engage in various activities both in and around Guatapé, including hiking, canoeing, and jet skiing.

There are many options for camping in the middle of nature. Most of these “open-air hotels” overlook the dam; They have a jacuzzi, restaurant, bar, bathtub, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, TV and allow pets.

colorful houses

In this town there are activities for all tastes, starting with its architectural beauty full of colors, which is why it is called “the place of a thousand colors”, in addition to its monuments and structures of important cultural value.

One of the best ways to practice tourism in Guatapé is to walk its streets and share with the locals. It is recommended to visit Calle del Recuerdo, architectural and urban heritage of the region. You can also walk the Calle de los Paraguas, which is adorned with a roof made up of them and offers a colorful setting ideal for taking pictures.

Zócalo square and paths

When it comes to colours, there is no more striking setting than the zócalo square, a place full of shops, venues and restaurants ideal for living the best Antioquia experience.

Here you can try the local food and enjoy the events that are usually held to promote art, music and culture. Sightseeing in Guatapé is getting closer to nature, especially if you go on the excursions and tours available on its ecological trails. These spaces function as forest reserves and have impressive natural elements such as waterfalls, rivers, caves and abundant vegetation typical of the region.

Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

The Nuestra Señora del Carmen Church is highly visited due to its construction in the Greco-Roman style that took more than 70 years, but today it remains very well preserved.

The main attractions of this temple include the baseboards located in its lower and upper part, whose meaning is purity, loyalty and sacrifice. Its choir adorned with the shield of the Virgen del Carmen and beautiful replicas of Byzantine art also attract a lot of attention.

Boat ride on the reservoir

It is a perfect activity to get much closer to the Guatapé reservoir, observe its surroundings and live an incredible navigation experience. On this tour you have direct contact with the dam, swim and then enjoy a delicious barbecue on board the Platón.

It is also an ideal place for those who love fishing and those who are more relaxed or simply for those who want to learn a new activity. They will be taken to special fishing areas with all special equipment and the best tips when it comes to fishing.

Additionally, in the middle of the most striking rivers you can do pure adrenaline activities, such as a descent through vegetative rocks.