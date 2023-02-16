The Directorate of the National Authority for Prior Consultation of the Ministry of the Interior, through a resolution of February 14, considered that the “construction and improvement” of the Guatapuri River Ecopark, in the Hurtado de Valledupar spa, does not require prior consultation with indigenous, black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal or Palenquera communities.

The document, signed by Yolanda Pinto Amayatechnical deputy director of Prior Consultation, resolved that although to the west of the project there is a ethnic point of interest associated with Pozo Hurtado, and another to the south, corresponding to the hill that is behind the indigenous house, the activities of the project “They do not have the ability to directly affect them when they are in a urban zone highly intervened and modified by commercial and tourist activities.

THE WORK

The execution of this work has been suspended twice, but it intends to intervene 750 linear meters, and 20 meters wide, from the suspension bridge of the Hurtado spa to the meshes of the company Dairy Patners America Manufacturing, DPA.

