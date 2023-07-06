Guatemala: 54% of the electoral results were reviewed and no major changes were registered

The electoral results of June 25 in Guatemala were reviewed by 54%waiting to complete the remaining minutes in the next few hours, according to an official source on Wednesday.

Luis Gerardo Ramirezspokesperson for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, explained to journalists that 12 of the country’s 22 departments have already completed the respective review, without major changes in the results.

“Some (electoral) boards and some (electoral) prosecutors have told us that there has been a minimal variation, in one or two votes. However, this is not official,” the official explained.

The review of the results was ordered last Saturday by the Constitutional Court of Guatemalain an unprecedented decision that has been widely criticized by sectors of the left in Guatemala and also by the international community.

The resolution responds to a request from nine parties in the country that They allege that before adjudicating the positions, the minutes of the vote held on June 25 must be reviewed again.

Electoral authorities review the ballots for the first round of the presidential elections, in Guatemala City (REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)

The presidential elections of June 25 were won by the former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), followed by the left-wing populist Bernardo Arevalo de Leonfrom the social democratic group Seedwhich surprisingly slipped into the second round after sweeping urban areas.

The third place in the presidential race was occupied by the candidate of the official party, Come on, Manuel Conde Orellanabut was more than 200,000 votes away from Arévalo de León.

The advance to the second round of Semilla, a group with the interests of former prosecutor Thelma Aldana and the communist Colombian Defense Minister and former head of the CICIG, Iván Velásquez and born from the populist demonstrations against corruption in 2015, was not in the polls released in recent weeks, since they placed him in eighth place in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, Congress was left with the majority of the pro-government group, Vamos, with 39 legislators, followed by UNE (28) and Semilla (23).

A protester holds a sign during a protest to demand respect for the vote in the first round of the presidential elections in Guatemala (REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)

On Tuesday, the Guatemalan indigenous communist community of the department of Totonicapán issued an ultimatum to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to endorse the results of the elections on June 25, or start “massive” mobilizations.

“If the resolutions issued by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal are not revoked, and the constitutional order is restored, we will take legal action and carry out massive mobilizations in an act of social resistance,” warned the 48 cantons of Totonicapán.

The speed with which the recount is carried out is a physical sign that the TSE has no intention of delaying a second round.

The new president of Guatemala should be sworn in on January 14 for a period of four years, as established by the country’s law.

