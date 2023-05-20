Guatemala captures a second Salvadoran gang leader in less than a week

The Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of three gang members of Salvadoran origins, among them “the third general leader of the Mara Salvatrucha” of El Salvador, Raúl Antonio Serrano Hernández, 45 years oldalias «Black Rooster or Tigrillo».

The authorities initially reported that they were three men of Salvadoran nationality, among them, a “high value target”.

The Special Transnational Anti-Gang Unit of the Public Ministry coordinates with the PNC the search, inspection, search, and seizure of evidence in the village of Las Guacas, Masagua, Escuintla. pic.twitter.com/ksNVYuivEi — Guatemalan MP (@MPguatemala) May 18, 2023

The criminals were located in a raid carried out by investigators from the Guatemalan Transnational Anti-Gang Center in coordination with the Public Ministry, in the village of Las Guacas, Masagua, Escuintla; along with Serrano Hernández, two more Salvadorans were also located, identified as Byron Antonio Avelar González, 27 years old, and Josué Fernando Cáceres Menjivar, 20 years old.

According to the PNC, Serrano Hernandez He has several arrest warrants in El Salvador, including murder.

El Salvador Crime Stoppers has the alert that Serrano Hernández is among the 100 most wanted in the neighboring country for aggravated robbery.

In another operation carried out on Line 5, Prados de Coyuta, always in Masagua, Escuintla, two gang members were captured, identified as Henry Omar Soriano Beltrán, alias “El Coyote”, 27 years old, José Armando Flores Hernández, 28 years old, aka “El Chele and/or El Niño”.

Soriano was arrested because he was carrying a Pietro Beretta brand pistol, with a ground registration number, a magazine and 9 useful ammunition. Besides, has an arrest warrant in force since October 10, 2019 for the crime of illegal limitation of freedom of movement, issued by a court in Santa TeclaLa Libertad, according to the Guatemalan PNC who added that Soriano “has a record for the crime of extortion, since March 22, 2013.”

For his part, Flores Hernández, has two arrest warrants in El Salvador, one is dated February 12, 2019 for the crimes of «illegal limitation of freedom of movement and threats with special aggravation; and the other order is dated May 13, 2016 for the crime of aggravated homicide,” Guatemalan police said. Likewise, the Guatemalan authorities commented that the detainee has a record for the crimes of attenuated homicide, illegal groups and illicit drug trafficking, dated December 20, 2017.

Last Tuesday, the Guatemalan authorities also handed over another leader of the Salvadoran MS, Luis Eduardo Aquino García, alias “Snyder” or “El Único”, who was handed over to the Salvadoran authorities by Guatemalan Security authorities last Tuesday, after after being captured on May 12 in Chimaltenango and sent back to El Salvador.

With the captured, at least five MS-13 gang members who were detained between 2019 and 2022 and sent to prison in El Salvador and released without explanation. Now they have been recaptured.