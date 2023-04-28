Guatemala: Constitutional court decides on admitting left-wing candidates to presidential elections

Guatemala City. The legal dispute over the admission of the candidate duo for the presidential elections in Guatemala, Thelma Cabrera and Jordán Rodas, will now be decided in the last instance. Cabrera and Rodas were set up by the left-wing Movement for the Liberation of Peoples (MLP) party.

On April 13, the Supreme Court denied the party’s request to have its candidates excluded from the electoral tribunal to contest. The case went ahead on Wednesday constitutional court.

At the beginning of the hearing, the arguments of the electoral court were put forward. Accordingly, the so-called Finiquito, a document that certifies that state employees use public funds correctly, is not available from Rodas. Rodas was human rights chairman until August 2022. Another point is a complaint from Roda’s successor, José Córdova. He is considered a confidante of the ruling elite and filed a complaint in January. To date, however, the prosecutor’s office has not referred the case to the court presents.

The MLP was represented at the hearing by its general secretary, Cirilo Pérez Ordóñez, and lawyers Cástulo Gómez and Gustavo Maldonado.

Pérez declared that Rodas and Cabrera are “the voice of the people, the people have the right to vote and to be elected. We expect the quick approval of our candidates”. Lawyer Gómez added that Rodas’ finiquito was “authentic and valid” and listed on the website of the “Contraloria Central de Cuentas” since December 22, 2022. Maldonado pointed out that almost 500,000 people voted in the last election for Cabrera, which is now threatened with expulsion.

The presiding judge closed the hearing without further comment. The court intends to make a final decision within five days.

Electoral law provides that presidential candidates are nominated as a duo with a candidate for vice president. Instead of choosing another vice presidential candidate for Rodas, the MLP had ruled it out. “We respect the decision of the base and assume that the problem is not Rodas, but the MLP, whose candidacy should be blocked,” Cabrera told America 21 in February. The MPL will then focus on the parallel parliamentary and local elections, according to Cabrera, who finished fourth in the 2019 elections.

The national list for parliament is headed by Blanca Ajtun Mejia, followed by MLP Secretary General Cirilo Pérez in second place and Vicenta Jeronimo, the only member of parliament for the MLP in the current legislative period, in third place. All three are longtime activists of the rural workers’ organization Committee for Peasant Development (Codeca), from which the MLP emerged.

From these links and progressive sources, the notorious guerrilla “Unidad Revolucionaria Nacional Guatemalteca” (URNG-Maiz), the “Seed Movement” and the parties Winaq and You (Will, Opportunity and Solidarity) also threaten.

These could not agree on a presidential candidate, only URNG and Winaq presented a common candidate. At the municipal level, URNG, Winaq and “Movimiento Semilla” sometimes compete together.

In the capital, this alliance wanted to nominate Francisco Foppa, a well-known lawyer and former head of the tax authority, but his candidacy was also blocked by the electoral court. The architect and publicist Ana Silvia Ninotchka Matute Rodríguez was appointed in his place at the beginning of April. Foppa was arrested three days later. As the lawyer for the journalist Rúben Zamora, who was critical of the government, he was guilty of “obstruction of justice”, according to the public prosecutor.

The exclusions and manipulations in the run-up led to “uncertainty and disinterest characterizing the election process”, writes El País. “Of the 4.5 million registered youth aged 18-30, only 2.6 million are eligible to vote, according to the Dialogues Association. Unlike the 2015 and 2019 elections, when hope for change sparked interest in voting, Guatemalans are now very disappointed with how the electoral process has turned into a blatant fraud,” activist Nanci Sinto is quoted as saying.

Zury Rios, daughter of ex-dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, could benefit from this. She is campaigning for an alliance of the politically far-right parties Valor and Unionista and has been leading the polls for months. Last sank but their approval rating from over 25 to around 22 percentage points.