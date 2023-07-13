Home » Guatemala Court Disqualifies Social Democratic Party, Preventing Candidate from Contesting Runoff
News

Guatemala Court Disqualifies Social Democratic Party, Preventing Candidate from Contesting Runoff

by admin
Guatemala Court Disqualifies Social Democratic Party, Preventing Candidate from Contesting Runoff

Guatemalan Court Disqualifies Semilla Party, Preventing Social Democratic Candidate from Contesting Runoff

In a surprising turn of events, the Semilla party, led by social democratic candidate Bernardo Arévalo, has been disqualified by the Seventh Court of the criminal instance in Guatemala. This decision effectively prevents Arévalo from participating in the runoff on August 20.

Rafael Curruchiche, head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), announced the suspension of Movimiento Semilla’s legal status in a video released on social media. Curruchiche, who requested the disqualification, cited alleged irregularities in the party’s collection of signatures for its legalization.

This judicial ruling follows the presentation of legal appeals by the parties that lost in the first round of the presidential elections held on June 25. The appeals further delayed the official proclamation of the runoff candidates, Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo.

The United States has expressed deep concern over the situation, with Washington raising questions about the integrity of the elections. The Constitutional Court (CC) of Guatemala ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to review the results after several losing parties raised allegations of irregularities.

After a five-day review, the results confirmed that the runoff would be between former first lady Sandra Torres and sociologist Bernardo Arévalo, son of former reformist president Juan José Arévalo. However, the candidates have yet to be officially proclaimed for the second round.

It is worth noting that Prosecutor Curruchiche, who issued the disqualification, has been sanctioned by the United States for allegedly persecuting former prosecutors involved in fighting corruption.

See also  “We are going to have to live with what we have in Pericongo”

As the political landscape in Guatemala remains uncertain, the outcome of the upcoming runoff is eagerly awaited by the public.

You may also like

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy