Home » Guatemala experienced the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, more than a thousand people evacuated
News

Guatemala experienced the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, more than a thousand people evacuated

by admin
Guatemala experienced the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, more than a thousand people evacuated

Alert for the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in Guatemala

The authorities in Guatemala were forced to take measures against vehicular traffic in route 14highway that connects the departments (provinces) of Escuintla and Sacatepéquez, in southern Guatemala, was completely closed by volcanic activityas reported by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

In addition, the Conred recommended the preventive evacuation of communities in the southern and eastern part of the volcanospecifically in the towns surrounding the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, in the department of Chimaltenango.

For its part, the Directorate of Civil Aeronautics of Guatemala decided limit some air routes to 40 nautical miles around the volcano, as a preventative measure.

The volcanic activity could continue and the authorities warn that rains are expected in the afternoon and this could cause the descent of pyroclastic material in any of the barracks of the colossus.

The Fuego volcano is constantly active in Guatemala and its last violent eruption was on June 3, 2018, when it left 431 people dead and disappeared, according to official data.

See also  CEO and Nuevo Cauca in an alliance that will benefit road and electrical infrastructure of the dual carriageway - news

You may also like

The Dragon Ball games you’ve never heard of

INDIGENOUS PEOPLE FROM THE PARATODO COMMUNITY PRESENT COMPLAINT...

DEA detains 3,300 suspects in operations against Mexican...

The Publishing Media Group held a work meeting...

“At school it would be better to study...

Senator Ledesma recognizes the hard defeat of the...

Report of a shooting at the home of...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Kidnapped from Seaview, 2 young girls recovered, accused...

31,683 citizens have registered an identity card in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy