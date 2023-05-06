Guatemala experienced the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, more than a thousand people evacuated

Alert for the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in Guatemala

The authorities in Guatemala were forced to take measures against vehicular traffic in route 14highway that connects the departments (provinces) of Escuintla and Sacatepéquez, in southern Guatemala, was completely closed by volcanic activityas reported by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

In addition, the Conred recommended the preventive evacuation of communities in the southern and eastern part of the volcanospecifically in the towns surrounding the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, in the department of Chimaltenango.

For its part, the Directorate of Civil Aeronautics of Guatemala decided limit some air routes to 40 nautical miles around the volcano, as a preventative measure.

The volcanic activity could continue and the authorities warn that rains are expected in the afternoon and this could cause the descent of pyroclastic material in any of the barracks of the colossus.

The Fuego volcano is constantly active in Guatemala and its last violent eruption was on June 3, 2018, when it left 431 people dead and disappeared, according to official data.