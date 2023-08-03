Home » Guatemala Extradites Four Smugglers, Who Pleaded Guilty to Migrant Trafficking and Death of Guatemalan Woman in the US
Four Guatemalans have pleaded guilty to migrant smuggling after being extradited by Guatemala, according to a statement released by the United States Department of Justice on Wednesday.

The defendants, identified as Juan Gutiérrez Castro, Felipe Diego Alonzo, Nesly Norberto Martínez Gómez, and López Mateo Mateo, admitted to facilitating the journey of numerous migrants from Guatemala to the United States through Mexico, along with other human smugglers. These individuals were extradited by Guatemala in March of this year.

Court documents reveal that the defendants charged migrants between US$10,000 and US$12,000 for the perilous journey. Tragically, they are also accused of being responsible for the death of a young Guatemalan indigenous woman who lost her life in Texas last year during one of these smuggling operations.

The victim’s family allegedly paid the defendants approximately US$10,000 to assist their relative in reaching the United States. However, instead of ensuring her safe passage, the defendants and their accomplices guided her through the desert for several days until she arrived in Odessa, Texas, where she ultimately perished. They then purportedly disposed of her body.

The defendants now face life imprisonment for their involvement in the deadly human smuggling conspiracy. The announcement of their sentence is expected to occur at the end of the year.

The case has attracted attention on social media, with the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice tweeting about the guilty pleas less than a year after the defendants’ arrest and extradition from Guatemala.

The shocking nature of the migrant smuggling operation and the tragic loss of life highlight the dangers faced by those seeking a chance at a better future. It also underscores the need for greater collaboration between nations to combat human trafficking and provide safer alternatives for migration.

