The Fuego Volcano in Guatemala erupted on Thursday, for which the authorities began evacuations in surrounding areas.

He volcano expelled ash and lava, so the authorities began to evacuate people who lived near the area.

The Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) confirmed the increase in activity in the volcanoone of the most active in Latin Americawarned that the rash It started during the early morning and it is expected that as the hours go by the emissions will increase.

“It is reported that the abundant fall of ash on the farms and communities of La Asunción, La Rochela, Panimaché I and II, Morelia, Santa Sofía and other neighboring communities”.

According to the authorities of Guatemalathe eruptive column remains at a height of six thousand meters above sea level, which moves to the west and southeast more than 50 kilometers away.

In the face of the emergency, they asked the residents to stay informed through official channels. They added that it is “important to have a family response plan and a 72-hour backpack for each member.”

Videos of the eruption of Volcán de Fuego

They began to circulate on social networks videos of the volcano eruption of firewhere you can see the column of gray smoke coming out of the crater.

Conred described that the flows are a mixture of gases, ash and a block of rock with high temperatures that descend at great speed down the flanks of the volcano.

#Guatemala | State #alert by #rash of the #Volcano of fire. 🔹 Expulsion of ash and lava.

🔹Eruption with pyroclastic flows towards Seca and Santa Teresa ravines.

🔹 The preventive closure of the RN14 is carried out. ⚠Stay tuned with INSIVUMEH reports pic.twitter.com/3HDrC0XDf4 – WorldClimate Network (@Alerta_Noticias) May 4, 2023

Current eruptive activity of the Fuego volcano. Ash fall is reported in communities of Siquinalá and Santa Lucía Cotz. (Video courtesy of Ramiro Girón; shot from Alotenango). pic.twitter.com/y6sLYPtfcC — Manolo Barillas (@embarillas) May 4, 2023

Before the volcano eruptionthe authorities of Guatemala They published a series of recommendations for the population, such as carrying out a preventive evacuation of the nearby areas and attending to the notices of the municipal authorities.