Guatemala, Honduras: Garbage Pollution Control Agreement

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Müllberg in Puerto Cortes, Honduras. Photo: via picryl, no copyright

(July 25, 2023, radius progress).- The authorities of Guatemala and Honduras will sign an agreement in Tegucigalpa in August to deal with a mountain of garbage of about 700 tons. Every winter the Motagua River washes it onto the beaches of Omoa and Puerto Cortés. The Rio Motagua is the longest river in Guatemala at 486 kilometers and crosses the country from west to east before emptying into the Caribbean Sea in the Gulf of Honduras. There are also the two port cities of Omoa and Puerto Cortés.

At the beginning of each winter, various towns on Honduras’ Caribbean coast are buried under tons of rubbish – a situation that has fueled tensions with neighboring Guatemala for years. According to the Honduran government, up to a thousand tons of waste have to be collected every year, which the water washes up on the coasts. This waste even makes its way to the island of Roatán, which is about 40 miles north of the Honduran coast. It is known for its paradisiacal beaches and almost untouched reefs.

Agreement to agree on mutual school assignment

Honduras claims most of the litter that washes up on its shores comes from the neighboring country. Guatemala, on the other hand, expresses the suspicion that various Honduran communities are not involved in solving the problem. In one case, however, the Guatemalan government admitted to a mistake: there was a defect in the fence of an industrial plant. This was set up at the beginning of the year as a ‘support measure’ to curb the flow of waste towards Honduras.

Dunia Jiménez, MP for the Salvador de Honduras party for the department of Cortés, indicated that an agreement had already been reached on the agreement. Only the signatures of the authorities of both countries were missing. In this way, pollution should be curbed. In addition, it can also reduce the public costs that – in the case of Honduras – the collection of tons of garbage entails.

Agreement to Curb Garbage Pollution by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

