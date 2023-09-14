Guatemala: oust prosecutor calls for president-elect

As a result of the raid, Arévalo also announced that he was suspending the transition process towards his inauguration, scheduled for January 2024 to replace the outgoing president, the right-wing Alejandro Giammattei.

The requests to lift the privileges of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and Judge Fredy Orellana were presented Tuesday night at the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) in the Guatemalan capital, according to the legal appeal.

Arévalo also filed a criminal complaint against prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), the unit that launched a crusade against the results of the general elections.

He demands the resignation of the four officials, whom he accuses of orchestrating a coup d’état plan to block his coming to power.

The former social democratic deputy was the winner in the second round on August 20, after surprising in the first round as he was not listed as a favorite among twenty candidates.

The complaint asks to withdraw the immunity of the attorney general and the judge so that they can be investigated for six alleged crimes, including violation of the Constitution, breach of duties, abuse of authority for electoral purposes and malfeasance.

Curruchiche maintains that the raid is legal since they only seek to verify a citizen’s complaint, and rejected that it causes destabilization in this Central American country.

“We cannot validate or invalidate an election that the people of Guatemala have already made. It is only a verification process, which is totally different from counting ballot by ballot,” he assured a local television station.

On Tuesday, the Electoral Court presented an amparo action before the country’s highest judicial instance, the Constitutional Court, to annul the prosecutor’s raids.

The NGO Citizen Action, local chapter of Transparency International, followed in their footsteps and did the same this Wednesday.

The amparo rejects “the actions carried out by the Public Ministry and Judge Orellana, especially having violated the suffrage of Guatemalans,” said Citizen Action spokesperson, Néstor Páez. “This electoral coup must be stopped,” he said.

The general coordinator of legal affairs of the TSE, Abraham Álvarez, described the opening of electoral boxes as illegal because they did so “knowing that it is an exclusive power of the vote receiving boards” and the electoral court.

The seized boxes contained the votes cast, null, blank, unused ballots and other objects used by each polling station.

The president of the TSE, Irma Palencia, denounced the opening of the boxes as “unprecedented and worrying.”

