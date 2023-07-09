TYING THE DOES Guatemala: the temptations of madness claudia.bermudez July 9, 2023 – 5:30 AM

It HAS happened suddenly, especially for those unfamiliar with the complex web of Guatemala’s socio-political conditions. Suddenly this country jumps to the headlines of the international press as a result of the convulsion that has been derived from the presidential elections of last Sunday, June 25.

The sudden appearance of these circumstances seems rather sprung from the first page of the work “Litter” (1955) by Gabriel García Márquez. It is like a “whirlpool that had taken root in the center of town…it came with rubble and debris…. He threatened to destroy everything.” The current brawl in this Central American country lies in the fact that more than a week after the voting there are no definitive results.

After information initially offered by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), it was found that the National Unity for Hope (UNE) group -led by former first lady Sandra Torres- and the Seed Movement -headed by Bernardo Arévalo- would compete for a second round of voting that would take place next August 20.

Now everything is in we will see. About ten political parties, which in Congress have generally voted with the pro-government forces, have called for a total review of the voting. The Constitutional Court passed the ball to the Supreme Court of Justice. It is ruled that there are no official results.

The current fight is being fought in the courts. It is a true legal labyrinth where there are questions about the procedures, injunctions that come and go, recusals -more was missing- to the “due process”, indications about the comparison of data, challenges to records and results. All this according to interpretations of interpretations regarding documents written with a devilish syntax. A whole brawl of lawyers.

Several voices -the least sensationalist- cry out to soften the polarization if such a situation is still feasible. It is estimated that what is essential is respect for the will of the citizenry expressed in the preferences of the votes. It is insisted that the elections are won at the polls and not in the courts.

The entanglement and reciprocal claim of legitimacy reaches such a level that the magistrates of the Supreme Court in Guatemala should have handed over their charges more than four years ago. Thus, the very suitability of the judges is questioned, precisely the officials who must ensure the conditions of legality in the country.

Regarding the proposals, Sandra Torres from UNE represents the oldest of traditional politicians, especially those who would have the power of government in Guatemala today. Torres’s candidacy has been repeated, this would be her third attempt to win the Presidency of the Republic. She is the ex-wife of the recently deceased President Álvaro Colom. She likes to emphasize that she even got to divorce the now-defunct president “to marry the people of Guatemala.”

It is evident that the presence of Torres in the interior of the country is strong. In the June 25 polls, she won 17 of the 23 constituencies. One of them -Sololá- went to the official candidate Manuel Conde and especially central districts, including municipalities in the department of Guatemala, as well as the metropolitan region and western Quetzaltenango would have been won by Semilla.

Arévalo’s positions seek a social-democratic aspect. However, in a society like the Guatemalan one, there is a lot of caution in considering the examples of disasters in economic and social management in various cases in Latin America and the Caribbean. There are the situations of Peru, Argentina, Venezuela, Nicaragua.

There are pressure groups in Guatemalan society whose agendas are to deny any concession to what is considered to be “21st century socialism” as the late president Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) liked to call his system of government.

As part of the context, conditions in Guatemala are unfortunately close to those in Haiti and the less functional countries in the region. There are almost 108,000 square kilometers, with 17 million inhabitants, 64% of the population living in poverty and 24% in extreme poverty. With a significant climate of insecurity; where informality would involve 67% of the economically active population.

In the current conditions and after more than 10 years of conflicting interests, not to say open hostilities and hatred, Sandra Torres would now be the candidate of more traditional groups. But as counterweights, she has the representation of the usual politicians, generally inefficient in the management of public resources. That is where Arévalo, in the midst of everything, has a “market niche.” If Sandra’s anti-vote prevails again, Semilla will come to have the keys to the Presidential House.

In the midst of lurid legal processes, Guatemala is experiencing decisive days that will affect its future. Almost certainly, given the governance problems, within four years the country’s conditions will be worse or there will be stagnant indicators.

What is essential is respect for the will of the people while it is hoped that polarization will not further tear the already fragile socio-political fabric of the country. The Greeks would have identified a comparative dynamic: the “curse of Sisyphus”.

*Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh/Harvard. Professor, Faculty of Administration of the Universidad del Rosario

(The content of this article is the sole responsibility of the author, so it does not commit any entity or institution).

