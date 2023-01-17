In addition, Curruchiche issued the same warning to the Colombian lawyer Luz Camargo Garzón, who served as an investigator of corruption structures in Guatemala.

Velásquez is accused of allowing the approval of cooperation agreements, according to Curruchiche anomalous, with two Brazilian executives of the Odebrecht construction company in 2017.

The 67-year-old Colombian was head of Cicig in Guatemala between 2013 and 2017a period during which dozens of corruption structures operating within government institutions were dismantled.

In 2022, Curruchiche annulled the testimonies that Brazilian businessmen had provided in 2017, where they accused former communications minister Alejandro Sinibaldi and former presidential candidate Manuel Baldizón of receiving bribes from Odebrecht equivalent to 18 million dollars in exchange for awarding projects to the construction company.

On January 12, the US organization Human Right Watch released a report indicating that the government headed by Alejandro Giammattei de “deepening the deterioration of democracy and impeding accountability for widespread corruption”.

With information from the EFE agency*