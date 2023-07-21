Guatemalan Electoral Authority Appeals to Constitutional Court to Guarantee Electoral Process

Guatemalan Electoral Authority Files Appeal to Ensure Election Process

Guatemala City – The Guatemalan electoral authority has filed an appeal before the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the country, against the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) and eight high-ranking officials to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal aims to guarantee that the general elections for the presidency and the subsequent inauguration of elected authorities take place on August 20, in January 2024.

The court’s decision to denounce the Prosecutor’s Office and eight ministers stems from concerns that the democratic rule of law may be violated, putting the functioning of the Electoral Tribunal at risk, as explained in the appeal. The electoral authority took action after the Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of the armed forces, conducted a second raid on its facilities and seized an official’s file.

Since July 12, the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office has been seeking the cancellation of the Movimiento Semilla party, which nominated the progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo De León for the presidency. The party has advanced to the runoff in second place.

The appeal filed by the electoral court targets several high-ranking officials, including the Minister of the Interior, David Barrientos, the Minister of Defense, Henry Reyes, and the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Silvia Valdés. Also included are the nation’s attorney general, Wuelmer Gómez, the director of the National Civil Police, Edwin Ardiano, the finance minister, Edwin Martinez, and the human rights attorney José Córdova. The electoral court requests these authorities to refrain from issuing orders that may hinder or jeopardize the electoral process.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused Semilla on July 12 of allegedly including false signatures in its registration process in 2018, leading to its cancellation ordered by criminal trial judge Fredy Orellana. However, on July 13, the Constitutional Court and the electoral magistrates protected Semilla, avoiding its cancellation and allowing the electoral process to proceed towards the second round on August 20.

Bernardo Arévalo De León’s surprising second-place finish in the first round pitted him against Sandra Torres Casanova, the candidate from the National Unity of Hope party (UNE).

The electoral situation in Guatemala has sparked strong criticism, including from the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), which described the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office as “an attempt to ignore the electoral will.”

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office once again raided the headquarters of the Electoral Tribunal and ordered the capture of a director of the agency. Additionally, 12 countries in the OAS have demanded that Guatemala respects the electoral process, stating that “what happens there affects everyone.”

This is an ongoing story; Stay tuned for updates.

[With information from EFE]

