Home » Guatemalan Public Ministry requests annulment of the last general elections
News

Guatemalan Public Ministry requests annulment of the last general elections

by admin
Guatemalan Public Ministry requests annulment of the last general elections

Today, prosecutor Leonor Eugenia Morales Laso of the FECI announced that the results of the last general elections in Guatemala are considered “null.” The reason is the lack of use of the formats established by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in the minutes 4 or the final closing of the scrutiny.

Morales Laso pointed out that, according to agreements 9-2023 and its extension (agreement 50-2023) of the TSE, the formats used did not have the necessary approval from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The prosecutor stressed that this modification could not be made arbitrarily, since the formats must have been previously authorized in the modified agreement.

Due to this, the prosecutor declared that minutes 4 or the final closing of the scrutiny are “null and void” for the general elections in Guatemala, including the positions of president, vice president, deputies to the Congress of the Republic, national list, deputies by Electoral District, municipal corporations and deputies to the Central American Parliament.

See also  This state will send a new stimulus check at the beginning of 2024

You may also like

More than 40 thousand passports issued have not...

The Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group...

Licorice and blood pressure, the effects discovered in...

Government of El Salvador continues to generate alliances...

The Democratic leader in the US Senate declares...

The entrepreneurship fair began in Quibdó

Russia presents itself at the Moscow fair

Boca Juniors defeats Aucas in the semifinal of...

Roman Polanski summoned to appear in US trial...

N-VA and Vlaams Belang demand the resignation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy