Guatemalan Public Ministry requests annulment of the last general elections

Today, prosecutor Leonor Eugenia Morales Laso of the FECI announced that the results of the last general elections in Guatemala are considered “null.” The reason is the lack of use of the formats established by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in the minutes 4 or the final closing of the scrutiny.

Morales Laso pointed out that, according to agreements 9-2023 and its extension (agreement 50-2023) of the TSE, the formats used did not have the necessary approval from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The prosecutor stressed that this modification could not be made arbitrarily, since the formats must have been previously authorized in the modified agreement.

Due to this, the prosecutor declared that minutes 4 or the final closing of the scrutiny are “null and void” for the general elections in Guatemala, including the positions of president, vice president, deputies to the Congress of the Republic, national list, deputies by Electoral District, municipal corporations and deputies to the Central American Parliament.

Share this: Facebook

X

