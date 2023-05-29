Home » Guática, Mistrató and Quinchía were affected by the rains of the last hours
A report from the National Unit for Risk Management ensures that after the recent rains this Sunday, three municipalities were seriously affected, leaving several families in difficult situations.

In the village of Tarqui in the corregimiento of Santana, in the municipality of Guática, there was a sudden flood that surprised the inhabitants of the area. As a consequence of this phenomenon, 56 people belonging to 14 families were affected.

In addition, six houses were left in a condition of risk, while another two had to be evacuated. “Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in this incident,” the statement said.

The local authorities, in collaboration with the Center for Risk and Disaster Management and the Colombian Civil Defense, were in charge of responding to the situation and providing support to those affected.

On the other hand, in the municipality of Mistrató, the villages of La Estrella and Anisal suffered a flood in the urban area. The event affected 28 people belonging to seven families, who unfortunately lost their belongings.

The municipal Risk Management Department and the Volunteer Fire Department mobilized to provide assistance to the people affected and offer the necessary support in this difficult situation.

Likewise, in the municipality of Quincha, a mass movement was reported, specifically a landslide, in the Santa María sector. This event caused damage to a tertiary road, with loss of bench and affectations in trafficability.

