Guava paujía native fruit of the Orinoquia will be studied for the first time – news

According to the Royal Botanic Gardens, the tree where curassow guava grows (Eugenia cribata McVaugh) is distributed between Colombia and Venezuela, and grows mainly in humid tropical ecosystems. Despite being a species with a large presence in the region, there are few records on its qualities; in fact, the first record dates from 1996, when the geographical location of the tree was identified.

Guided by the abundance of the fruit in the region and by its consumption in the community’s diet, students Juan David Grass, from Chemistry, and Nathaly Escobar, from Biological Engineering at UNAL Orinoquia Campus, will investigate its possible antioxidant capacities. With this project they seek to reach the National Meeting of Research Seedbeds, of the Colombian Network of Research Seedbeds Foundation (RedCOLSI), which will be held in Cartagena.

“We decided to study the seed because we saw that a while after opening the fruit it changed color, turning dark, which is a good indication that it has antioxidant compounds, something that happens with apples, lulo or avocados, for example. ”explains professor Mary Montaño, director of the Orinoquia National University Research Seedbed (SIUNOR) that develops the research.

Antioxidants are chemical compounds that help the body eliminate free radicals, molecules that can oxidize cells and produce alterations in genetic material (or DNA) causing diseases such as cancer, among others.

According to the National Cancer Institute of the United States, although the body produces some antioxidants, that is, they are “endogenous”, antioxidants from external or “exogenous” sources are also needed to combat free radicals. Hence the importance of consuming foods with antioxidant capacity.

To check the possible antioxidant capacities of curassow guava, students and teachers will collect and pulp the ripe fruits to obtain their seeds. Subsequently, they will carry out a grinding process and extract the components using three solvents: ethanol, hexane and ethyl acetate.

“What we do is separate the components of the seeds in different solvents so that there is not just one mixture but three less complex mixtures of compounds; there will be three extracts that will be tested for antioxidants”, explains Professor Montaño.

She adds that “carrying out studies on little-known fruits is essential to add added value to their production chain, in addition to encouraging consumption of foods that could have health effects,” the academic notes.

A project that will reach the whole country

Due to the quality of the research project proposed by the students Grass and Escobar, from the first semester of the Special Program for Admission and Academic Mobility (Peama), it was presented before a regional meeting of research hotbeds and now seeks to reach national instances in those that can show the potential and fruit diversity of the region and the research capacity of the Orinoquia Headquarters.

“This is an opportunity to encourage investigative curiosity from an early stage, especially considering that Peama students will carry out their respective mobility three semesters later, so few students see the need to investigate,” says Professor Montaño.

In addition to this project, the Seedbed presented two proposals that will compete in the Latin American Meeting of Research Seedbeds to be held in Fusagasugá (Cundinamarca). One of them seeks to determine the antioxidant capacity of a plant native to the region commonly known as “sulphur”, used by the community to treat different diseases.

The other project seeks to establish an antibacterial potential of the bile acids of bovine cattle, for which the corresponding samples will be collected in the cold slaughterhouses of Arauca, hoping to obtain growth inhibition, mainly of Escherichia colibacteria that is related to gastrointestinal diseases.

This is one of the few times that a research incubator from the UNAL Orinoquia Headquarters will have the opportunity to participate in events of such magnitude, which means a great opportunity to show the richness of the region.

Source: UNAL

