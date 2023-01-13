The Ministry of Public Health and Prevention through its directorate of nutrition and food technologies launched this morning at the Mongo-Ouest health center the campaign for vitamin A supplementation, deworming with mebendazol and screening for malnutrition in children from 6 to 59 months on behalf of the province of Guera. It was the Secretary General of the province Djirambete Dingamyo who kicked off this campaign.

Malnutrition in all its forms is a public health problem in Chad. It particularly affects children under 5 years old. These consequences result in a negative impact on socio-economic development, morbidity and infant mortality. To ensure good health and a better future for children, the health delegation of Guera and its partners are organizing from January 13 to 15, an integrated campaign of vitamin A supplementation, deworming with mebendazol and systematic active screening for acute malnutrition in branchial parameter in children from 6 to 59 months.

The provincial delegate for Public Health and Prevention, Dr. Anegue Ire Diane recalled the important role of vitamin A and mebendazol in the body. For her, vitamin A ensures good visual health, fights against infections by strengthening the immune system, renews the body’s cells, protects the skin against aging, it also plays a nutritional role. Mebendazol, on the other hand, treats parasitic diseases.

On behalf of all the partners of the Agencies of the United Nations system, national and international NGOs, Dr Bambé Lamtouin invited the administrative, religious, traditional authorities and leaders of civil society associations to support such an initiative to guarantee the well- be of all children.

Provincial Secretary General Djerambeté Dingamyo has asked the entire population of Guera to facilitate the vaccination operations. He also asked the authorities to lend a hand to health workers for the success of this campaign.

The administration of drugs to children and the demonstration of screening for malnourished people marked the end of the ceremony to launch the campaign for vitamin A supplementation, deworming with mebendazol and screening for malnutrition in children aged 6 to 59 months. in the province of Guera.