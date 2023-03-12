Rome, March 12. (beraking latest news) – “Best wishes and good work to Elly Schlein proclaimed secretary of the Democratic Party and to Stefano Bonaccini elected president. And above all best wishes and strength to our community”. The deputy of the Pd, president of Copasir, Lorenzo Guerini writes it on Twitter….
Rome, March 12. (beraking latest news) – “Best wishes and good work to Elly Schlein proclaimed secretary of the Democratic Party and to Stefano Bonaccini elected president. And above all best wishes and strength to our community”. The deputy of the Democratic Party, president of Copasir, Lorenzo Guerini writes it on Twitter.