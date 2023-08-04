Guerrero and Trindade, news of the resumption of Liga Pro

The new Liga de Quito player, the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero, in a photo released by Liga on Twitter on August 3, 2023.

A Peruvian man Paul Guerrerothe Venezuelan Jan Hurtado and the Uruguayan Jesus Trinity will be the main novelties of the restart of the Ecuador Pro Leaguewhich resumes after more than a month of inactivity with the dispute from this Friday of the first day of the second wheel.

Guerrero arrived after separating from Racing de Avellaneda as a bet by the University Sports League to improve the team’s goalscoring statistics and try to win the second round of the championship, which gives access to play the final against Independiente del Vallewinner of the first phase.

The Peruvian was joined days later by the Venezuelan Jan Hurtadowho came to Ecuador’s ‘King of Cups’ from Boca Juniors.

The ‘Predator’ and the Venezuelan have options to debut next Monday against Deportivo Cuenca, who beat the League 2-0 in the first phase.

Emelec

The first date will begin this Friday with the match between Libertad and Emelecwhich last Tuesday lost at home 1-2 against the Argentine Defensa y Justicia, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American Cup.

In Emelec the goalscorer Jaime Ayoví will debut in replacement of the attackers Miller Bolaños and Alejandro Cabeza, absent due to injuries, and Libertad will try to continue in the bid to stay in the first division.

Independiente del Valle, which has the historic Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno Martins in its ranks, will receive Mushuc Runa after losing on Wednesday against Colombian Deportivo Pereira 1-0 in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Aucas, current champion of the Pro League, will seek to take revenge for the first phase, after the 0-2 defeat against El Nacional, a welcome revelation this season, after staying for several seasons in the local second division.

While Aucas will use the Venezuelan midfielder Rómulo Otero, El Nacional will do the same with the goalscorer Ronnie Carrillo, one of its main figures, who went to Portimonense in Portugal.

Barcelona

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, ​​which pressed until the last dates to win the first phase, Gualaceo will be measured in a match where the Uruguayan coach Diego López will make his debut on the bench and his compatriot Trindade, brand new reinforcement, may also have his first minutes from the Guayaquil team.

Universidad Católica and Técnico Universitario will star in one of the games where the work of their technical directors has shown great impact, such as the Spanish Igor Oca and the Colombian Juan Pablo Buch, respectively.

Orense, commanded by the Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián Assis will receive Delfín, who will have his main figure in the Argentine Bryan Oyola.

– Programming of the first date of the second round of the Pro League of Ecuador:

. Friday August 4: Libertad-Emelec.

. Saturday August 5: Catholic University-University Technician, Orense-Delfín and El Nacional-Aucas.

. . . . Sunday, August 6: Mushuc Rune-Independent of the Valley; Cumbayá-Guayaquil City and Barcelona-Gualaceo.

. Monday August 7: Monday: Liga de Quito-Deportivo Cuenca. EFE

Jesus Trinity



