06.04.2023

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s “Partners for Democracy and Common Prosperity Journey” came to the most important, the most eye-catching and the most sensitive occasion in the itinerary. A bipartisan member of the U.S. Congress.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker McCarthy was a so-called closed-door meeting. Although the two spoke after the meeting, they did not take questions from the media. This may be because some sensitive topics were probably discussed during the meeting, so it is inconvenient to make it public; it may also be that the media is not allowed to enter the venue so that the participants can speak freely.

Brief remarks by McCarthy and Tsai Ing-wen after their meeting, It can be described as an unsurprising “scene talk”, praised each other, and repeatedly emphasized the “common value” between the United States and Taiwan. For example, McCarthy believes that the current relationship between the United States and Taiwan is the “strongest moment” in his life. , and Tsai Ing-wen is the “important promoter” of this strong relationship. In her subsequent speech, in addition to thanking McCarthy for the invitation, Tsai Ing-wen also quoted President Reagan’s famous saying, “To maintain peace, you must first strengthen yourself.” She also thanked the participating congressmen, saying that their participation let Taiwan know “We are not isolated”, adding that peace and democracy are facing unprecedented challenges, while Taiwan tries to defend its current way of life, thanking the United States for its support.

After the short speeches, the two immediately went to the restaurant in the library to have a luncheon with the participating congressmen. They did not accept questions. The whole process was clearly planned carefully and carefully, and they followed the plan completely to avoid any accidents. Tsai Ing-wen’s short speech in English did not mention China at all, once again avoiding the facts.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker McCarthy met at the Reagan Library on the 5th.



As for previous rumors that Tsai Ing-wen would give a speech at the Reagan Library, it is now confirmed to be groundless. However, the choice of location for the “Cai-Mak Meeting” at the Ronald Reagan Library is quite political.Whenever the relationship between Taiwan and the United States makes progressBeijing will move out the establishment of diplomatic relations, Shanghai and the August 17 “three communiqués”, and the “August 17 Joint Communique” under President Ronald Reagan is the basis for China to believe that the United States should not sell arms to Taiwan, but Beijing has never What is not mentioned is President Reagan’s six guarantees to Taiwan during his tenure. Therefore, the meeting was held in the Reagan Library not only because Reagan was the greatest American president in history in the eyes of the Republican Party, but also in the history of Taiwan-US exchanges. occupies an important position.

Although it is unclear whether it was Taiwan or the United States that decided to hold the “Tsai-Mai Conference” at the Reagan Library, judging from Tsai Ing-wen’s speech after the conference, she was invited by McCarthy, which means that the host of the conference is McCarthy , the members of Congress and the media present were also invited and accepted by McCarthy. Relatively speaking, such an arrangement is more decent, it will not “overwhelm the guests”, and they are not rude to each other. However, McCarthy invited the media as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is said that more than 100 media outlets from the United States, Taiwan and other countries were present at the scene, and the effect was obvious; The media got excited and became one of the targets of their coverage.

Previously, Western media reported that McCarthy intended to visit Taiwan and meet with Tsai Ing-wen after he was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. Tsai Ing-wen persuaded McCarthy to meet in the United States instead of giving China any excuse to “create unrest” in the Taiwan Strait. , On the contrary, it led to the first meeting held in the United States between the President of Taiwan and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in history. The more than 10 cross-party members of Congress who participated in the meeting were mostly friendly to Taiwan and had a certain weight in the political arena. However, with so many members of Congress attending the meeting, it seems that everyone’s speaking time is limited. However, from the expressions on the faces of Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy From the look on his face, he can be sure that the atmosphere must be quite pleasant.

Some Taiwanese media believe that Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to the U.S. this time is to “obey the instructions of the U.S..” Although this description seems reasonable, the itinerary of any high-level government in the U.S. must go through mutual coordination and coordination. Yes, Taiwan is no exception. Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” in the United States, although Taiwan and the United States do not have diplomatic relations, and US Secretary of State Blinken (Antony Blinken) has defined Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” with previous Taiwanese presidents as a “private itinerary”, but even so It is impossible for senior officials of the Taiwan government to set foot on American soil without going through the State Department in charge of foreign affairs and national security in charge of security. Moreover, judging from the current Taiwan-US relations and Tsai Ing-wen’s own personality, the United States is very concerned about Tsai Ing-wen’s presence in the United States. The itinerary is “rest assured”.

Of course, there are many media attentionWhat kind of reaction will the Chinese side have?in fact, China has already taken some actions, such asAircraft carrier Shandong appears in waters near Taiwanand may be accompanied by submarines. In addition, China has also sent sea patrol boats to carry out “cruise missions” in the Taiwan Strait. However, whether Beijing will strengthen its efforts remains to be seen. Completely over, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing should and will continue to “closely follow the development of the situation”.

Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy Transiting through the United States to meet high-level officials Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York, USA on March 29, 2023 and will stay for 2 days. After completing her visit to Latin American countries with diplomatic relations, she also plans to stop in Los Angeles, the United States on her return journey. At that time, she is likely to meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. The Chinese side expressed dissatisfaction with this. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy The long journey must stop It is not the first time that President Tsai Ing-wen has used the opportunity of transiting through the United States to interact with high-level officials in the United States. Among the few countries that Taiwan has diplomatic relations with, many are located in Latin America, which are far away from East Asia, and the ranges are often beyond the limits of ordinary civil aviation aircraft. Therefore, when Taiwan leaders visit Latin America, they usually stop in the United States. The picture shows Tsai Ing-wen passing through Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in 2017. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy triangle relationship weathervane What kind of treatment Taiwan leaders receive during their transit in the United States and who they meet with have naturally become the weathervane of Taiwan-US, China-US, and cross-strait relations. The picture shows that in March 2018, Tsai Ing-wen met with New Mexico Governor Martinez at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy Footprints all over the United States except the capital Since taking office in 2016, Tsai Ing-wen has visited American cities including New York, Miami, Houston, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. However, the leader of Taiwan has never been to Washington, the US capital, while in office. The picture shows that in July 2019, when Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York, she took a group photo with Taiwanese expats who came to the airport. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy U.S. specific law Taiwan’s transit diplomacy began in 1994. The then President Lee Teng-hui stopped in Hawaii on his visit to Latin America. However, in order to avoid angering China, the United States only allowed the passengers on board to go to the toilet and refuel, but did not grant “transit visas”. Later, the United States amended the law specifically for this purpose and allowed Lee Teng-hui to transit through the border in 1995. The picture shows President Lee Teng-hui delivering a speech at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York State in June 1995, attended by several congressmen. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy Private ItineraryOfficial Courtesy Lee Teng-hui’s transit was in the name of a “private visit” and he was invited to give a speech at his alma mater, Cornell University. However, the U.S. courteously treated the whole process, which also angered Beijing and indirectly triggered the subsequent Taiwan Strait missile crisis. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy “Troublemaker” not welcome President Chen Shui-bian’s US transit treatment is relatively low. At that time, the Bush administration, which needed China‘s assistance on counter-terrorism and other issues, regarded the independent Chen Shui-bian as a “troublemaker”, and his transit locations were often forced to choose remote areas such as Alaska. There have even been incidents in which the U.S. side notified them not to transit the border after the special plane took off. Taiwan’s President’s Transit Diplomacy Ma Ying-jeou’s diplomatic truce After Ma Ying-jeou came to power in 2008, cross-strait relations and Taiwan-U.S. relations improved significantly, and Sino-U.S. relations were also relatively good during the same period. Therefore, the transit treatment treatment given to Ma Ying-jeou by the U.S. has also significantly improved compared with his predecessor Chen Shui-bian. Beijing and Taipei reached a tacit agreement on a “diplomatic truce” during Ma Ying-jeou’s tenure, so Ma Ying-jeou was relatively low-key when crossing the border, and Beijing rarely protested. However, the Democratic Progressive Party, which was in opposition at the time, criticized Ma Ying-jeou’s low-key transit in the United States as “self-dwarfing”.

Jane Wick: A medical deserter born in Taiwan, he once lived in the United States and then worked in the media in the United Kingdom. He also studied East Asian history. He left Taiwan in the 1980s and returned to Taiwan to settle after traveling around the world.

Deutsche Welle is committed to providing you with objective and neutral news reports, as well as commentary and analysis showing multiple perspectives. The comments and analysis in this article only represent the personal position of the author or expert.

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.