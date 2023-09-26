Guide to calculating interest on the rental security deposit — idealista/news

When renting a property, the tenant is often required to pay a security deposit as a guarantee for the protection of the property and compliance with the contractual conditions. Naturally, over the years, this deposit can accumulate interest, more or less high, depending on the agreed interest rate or local regulations. To better understand how the calculation of interest on the security deposit of commercial and domestic rent and their repayment, we read the following article.

What is interest on the rental deposit?

The interest on the rental deposit they represent the increase in capital that accumulates on the security deposit during the rental period. In this case, it is a system aimed both at compensating the tenant for the missed opportunity to invest that money elsewhere and at protecting the landlord, encouraging the tenant to correctly use and maintain the property and to respect contractual agreements (e.g. payment of the rent).

Il operation of interest on the rental deposit can to vary depending on the laws and local regulations. In some countries or regions, landlords or real estate agents are obliged to pay interest to the tenant, while in other cases it may be optional or not required. Furthermore, again based on the relevant jurisdiction, there may be different maximum limits on the applicable interest rate, as well as different exemptions based on the types of properties or contracts.

How does the calculation of interest on the rental security deposit work?

Generally, the calculation of legal interest on the security deposit and bass su one interest rate that comes established annually by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Nonetheless, it is possible that the latter may be increased in favor of the tenant, if there is a prior agreement with the owner of the property.

As already mentioned, the interest rate on the rental deposit varies from year to year; consequently, if in 2021 this was equal to the 0,1%the lowest level ever recorded, in the following two years, due to inflation, it reached significant levels, exactly 1.25% in 2022 and a notable 5% in 2023.

Currently, they exist two different types of interest calculationor:

simple interests, when these are calculated only on the original capital of the security deposit. At each established maturity (usually annual), the tenant will receive a fixed sum of interest based on the deposit amount;compound interest, when accumulated interest is reinvested and added to the initial capital of the deposit. This way, the total amount of interest received by the tenant over time will be higher.

Let’s now focus our attention on the calculation of interest on the commercial and domestic rental security deposit.

Commercial rental security deposit

Even in the leases for commercial purposesthe owner has the right to request a security depositas long as this does not exceed the value of three months’ rent of the rent. In this case, this is a limit established to ensure that deposit requests do not become excessively burdensome for the tenant. Furthermore, at the end of the rental contract, the landlord will have the obligation to return the security deposit to the tenant, and the amount will be increased by accrued interest unless the parties have specifically agreed that the deposit will remain interest-free.

How is interest on the rent deposit calculated?

Per calculate interest on the rental deposit a simple mathematical formula is used: I = C x S x N / 36500, in which (C) represents the capital, or the amount of the security deposit; (S) the legal or contractual interest rate applied to interest; (N) indicates the reference time period for calculating interest; and 36500 represents the number of days in a calendar year multiplied by 100, to obtain a percentage.

In this regard, let’s take two examples different. Suppose you deposit 1,000 euros in a savings account with an annual rate of 1.5% for two years. Using the formula (1000 * 1.5 * 730) / 36500, we obtain a gross interest of 30 euros. Similarly, if we deposit the same 1000 euros into a current account with a rate of 0.5%, the interest calculation will be (1000 * 0.5 * 365) / 36500, resulting in 5 euros of interest per year. From here, we deduce how the interest rate as well as the time period can influence the earnings on different types of bank accounts.

Calculation of interest and refund of the security deposit: methods

By law, the security deposit on rent is returned to the tenant only after satisfying two conditions:

release of the apartment e delivery of keys to the owner;verify that all contractual obligations established in the model of the rental contract have been respected.

Usually, the owner is required to return the deposit at the end of the rental agreement. If, however, the latter delays or refuses to repay the rent deposit when due, the tenant has the right to take action by presenting an “injunction” in order to request reimbursement within 10 years of termination of the rental contract.

Furthermore, in case of early withdrawalor if the tenant communicated his intention to terminate the contract within the established deadlines, the security deposit could be used as “conversion” to rent to cover the remaining monthly payments.

How is interest on the security deposit calculated?

The calculation of interest on the security deposit may vary depending on the legislation of the country in which the person or entity that received the deposit is located. In Italy, it is the Minister of the Treasury, i.e. the Legislator, who sets the legal interest rate. To calculate the latter you need to multiply the deposit amount by the annual interest rate by the number of years and divide it all by the number of interest periods per year.

What is the formula for calculating interest?

The formula for calculating interest is I = C x S x N/36500, where (C) stands for principal, i.e. the amount of the security deposit; (S) the legal or contractual interest rate applied to interest; (N) the period of time for which interest will be calculated; and 36500 the number of days of which the calendar year is composed multiplied by 100 to obtain a percentage.

How is annual legal interest calculated?

Security deposit interest is calculated using a standard 365-day calendar year. This means that the amount of interest is determined considering a fixed duration year, regardless of the actual number of days present in the month or period considered.

How is legal interest for late payment calculated?

To calculate the legal interest for late payment, it is necessary to take the total amount of the unpaid invoice, i.e. the debt, and multiply it by the default rate, i.e. the percentage amount established for late interest, taking into account the number of days elapsed beyond the invoice deadline. The result of this multiplication must then be divided by 365 in order to obtain the actual amount of late payment interest to be applied to the debt.

