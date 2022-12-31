What is meant by the fourth dose?

It’s the booster of the Covid vaccine. In addition to “fourth dose” it also has other definitions: second booster or second booster. It is in fact the second booster in addition to the two injections of the primary cycle (ie first and second dose). In reality, today we prefer to exceed the count of doses. Those who are elderly or frail are advised to make a booster every 5-6 months. It can be done if at least 120 days (four months) have passed since the last Covid vaccine or since the last infection (the date of the positive swab applies).

Who is periodic recall recommended for?

The circulars of the Ministry of Health (the latest one dated 23 September 2022) recommend it to people over 60 and the frail of all ages: people with other diseases that increase the risk associated with Covid. The fourth dose is also indicated for healthcare personnel, nursing homes guests and pregnant women. The diseases for which the recall is recommended are listed in the circular, but in general they concern those with a compromised immune system and those who have undergone a transplant.

Can others do it?

Yes, always respecting the distance of 120 days from the last Covid vaccine or from the last infection. The recall can be done freely from 12 years of age. It is not formally recommended, but it increases immunity and therefore reduces the risk of severe forms of the disease

Can children do the recall?

Children have vaccines dedicated to them, available from 6 months of age. In their case, boosters are especially recommended for the frail. Minors must be accompanied by at least one parent (grandparents or other relatives are not sufficient).

How do you book the fourth dose?

There are three ways: book at one of the hubs that have remained open, get vaccinated by your family doctor or at a pharmacy. The list of hubs is on the website of your Region. You don’t need recipes, but it’s important to have a health card and wear a mask. You can get vaccinated against Covid and also against the flu in the same session, but with two different injections. If you have a fever, the vaccinator may deem it appropriate not to proceed with the administration. After the injection you have to stay 15 minutes in the vaccination center or in the doctor’s office. In fact, any allergies manifest themselves within a few minutes.

What are the side effects?

The same as the first doses (fatigue, pain in the arm, possibly a little fever and muscle aches), but reduced because the booster dose is lower than that of the primary cycle.

Since when are you protected?

The protection is not immediate, but within a week the antibodies against Covid return to maximum levels

Do we use up-to-date vaccines today? Will more come?

No more up-to-date vaccines are being prepared than those in use today, which are also sometimes called “bivalent vaccines“. Pfizer and Moderna (the two companies that use RNA) have produced two versions adapted to the Omicron variant. Both contain half the dose of the original vaccine (set on the virus that appeared in 2019 in Wuhan) and half the dose of the vaccine set on Omicron 1 or Omicron 4-5. According to the Ministry of Health both brands are equally valid, just as there is no reason to prefer the updated vaccine over Omicron 4-5 or Omicron 1. All updated or bivalent vaccines are equally effective in offering immunity against the variant Omicron, the one that is practically 100% in circulation today in the world. At the moment Italy has more than enough doses for everyone.

What are the benefits of getting vaccinated?

The number of antibodies is shown at the top, which represent the first barrier immediately after the virus enters the body. Antibodies do not prevent contagion (that’s why nasal vaccines are being studied, but there is still time before approval) but they respond quickly to the invasion of the virus, preventing it from replicating massively and thus mitigating the disease. Antibodies have the disadvantage of falling rapidly, starting 4-5 months after the vaccine or infection. However, the body can count on a second line of defense, the immune memory, which exploits the T lymphocytes and above all ensures that the infection does not degenerate into serious disease. It is not known how long the immune memory lasts in the case of Covid, but it is believed that it lasts around one to two years and is also able to recognize different variants of the virus.