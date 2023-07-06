Guide will present data from the most diverse area of ​​reptiles and amphibians in Ecuador

The National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio) of Ecuador will present next Friday the first guide to the herpetofauna of the Llanganates-Sangay corridor, considered one of the most diverse areas in terms of reptile and amphibian populations in the world. Photo taken from the Sangay National Park Facebook page

The National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio) will present next Friday, July 7, 2023 the first herpetofauna guide of the Llanganates-Sangay corridorconsidered one of the most diverse areas in population of reptiles and amphibians in the world.

The Institute indicated that the guide will include 285 species of amphibians and reptiles that live in that area that forms the Llanganates and Sangay national parks, the first an Andean plateau dominated by the Tungurahua volcano and the second that bears the name of another neighboring and active volcano and that looks towards the Amazon.

The so-called Llanganates-Sangay Connectivity Corridor includes some municipalities in the provinces of Tungurahua, Pastaza and Morona Santiago.

Collaboration

The presentation of said guide will take place on Friday in a special ceremony in the tourist city of Holy water bathslocated at the foot of the Tungurahua volcano.

The document is the result of a cscientific collaboration between Inabio and the organizations Sumak Kawsay In Situ, Ecominga, Waska Amazonía, with the contribution of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Hempel Foundation, from Denmark.

What does the guide contain?

The Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of the Llanganates-Sangay Ecological Corridor seeks spread the rich biodiversity that houses said area, the source said in a statement.

The main author of the work, Alex Bentley, commented that the region “groups one of the more diverse communities of amphibians and reptiles globally and has more frog species than the United States and Europe combined and more endemic plants than the Galapagos Islands.”

«In the last decade there have been described 19 new species of amphibians and reptiles” in the study region, which represents “one of the highest rates of description of this type of species worldwide,” added Bentley.

place to protect it

The director of WWF-Ecuador, Tarsicio Granizo, recalled that in 2000 his organization already highlighted the Llangnates-Sangay area as a place to protect it.

In that year, the WWF «declared the territory of the Llanganates-Sangay Ecological Corridor as a gift to the earthdue to the unique landscape and ecological characteristics, “said Granizo, insisting that since then work has been done there” in favor of the conservation of biodiversity and the well-being of the population.

On his side, the mayor of Baños de Agua Santa, Marlon Guevara, said that his administration will support conservation in that region “so that a territory is kept alive, preserved, diverse, orderly and capable of ensuring the different forms of life.” EFE

