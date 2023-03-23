The Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China is not only a mobilization meeting to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, but also a deployment meeting to clarify tasks and compact responsibilities, and it is also an oath meeting to gather strength and inspire fighting spirit. The “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough in Liaoning (2023-2025)” deliberated and approved by the plenary session is to resolutely win the “Liaoshen Battle” for the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era, strive to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning, and achieve a comprehensive All regions, departments and units of the province must conscientiously implement the mission statement and operational map for revitalizing new breakthroughs.

1. Fully understand the significance of implementing the three-year action, and earnestly enhance the sense of mission, responsibility, and urgency to achieve new breakthroughs

The implementation of the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs is an inevitable requirement for implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and showing greater responsibility and action in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. The actual action is the actual need of Liaoning to better serve and integrate into the new development pattern and achieve high-quality development, and it is also an important measure to implement the province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” and the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress. A consensus has been formed across the province, and all walks of life are paying close attention to it. Party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels must unify their thoughts and actions with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, fully understand the importance and urgency of implementing the three-year action, and earnestly strengthen the “Liaoshen” strategy of winning the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era. “Battle” and promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning’s political self-consciousness, self-consciousness, self-consciousness, self-consciousness, and self-consciousness in action.

First, the implementation of the three-year action is a political task, and we must fulfill our mission and interpret our loyalty. General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to Liaoning, remembers it, and is full of expectations. He has delivered important speeches, made important instructions and instructions, and personally promoted the resolution of major issues. He has pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. Especially for the “14th Five-Year Plan”, General Secretary Xi Jinping made an important instruction for the comprehensive revitalization of the Northeast in the new era. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, there must be breakthroughs; last August, he proposed to show greater responsibility in the revitalization of the Northeast in the new era during his inspection in Liaoning. And as, strive to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Liaoning; in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was clearly stated again that new breakthroughs should be made in promoting the overall revitalization of the Northeast; in this year’s New Year’s message, it was emphasized that the revitalization of the Northeast is ready to go. These important instructions are General Secretary Xi Jinping’s encouragement and expectations for us, as well as the mission and tasks entrusted to us. The implementation of the three-year action to promote the overall revitalization of Liaoning to achieve new breakthroughs is not an ordinary special action, but a very important political task, and it is a political test that must be answered well. We must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, take the realization of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs as the most urgent political task at present, deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and take three years of action The actual results to explain the absolute loyalty to the party. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, plan and promote the revitalization and development with a higher position and a larger pattern, actively explore the laws of the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, explore the practical path to promote high-quality development and achieve new breakthroughs, and actively serve and Integrate into the new development pattern, fulfill the political mission of maintaining the “five major security” of the country, strive to form a strong support for the country’s major strategies, and contribute Liaoning’s strength to promote Chinese-style modernization.

Second, the implementation of the three-year action is an urgent need for revitalization, and we must seize the day and night. Over the past 20 years since the Party Central Committee implemented the Northeast Revitalization Strategy, great progress has been made in the revitalization and development of Liaoning, but there are still some outstanding contradictions and problems. The pacesetters are drifting away, the pursuers are getting closer, the development situation is pressing, and the competition situation is pressing. Faced with such a situation, such pressure, and such competition, we have no reason to dwell on past glories, nor to be satisfied with the current status quo, nor to be passive and give up our dreams. We admit the gap, but never willing to lag behind! The province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” and the province’s 13th Party Congress have made arrangements for new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization. We must stick to our goals and not relax, and draw a blueprint to the end. At present, the “14th Five-Year Plan” has passed two years, and there are less than three years left. It has reached a critical period for a decisive battle and a new breakthrough in comprehensive revitalization. There is no time to wait for revitalization, and it is imminent to accelerate development. We must strengthen the sense of urgency of not being able to sit still, not being able to wait, and not being slow, to work hard for three years, to strive for three years, to implement high-quality actions for three years, and to achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs with a new atmosphere, new responsibilities, and new actions.

Third, the implementation of the three-year action is a common long-cherished wish and must be