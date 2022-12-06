Original title: “Guidelines for Beijing Volunteer Service for the Elderly” released

Yesterday (5th) was the 37th International Volunteer Day. The Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, the Capital Spiritual Civilization Office, the Communist Youth League Committee, and the Beijing Volunteer Service Federation launched the 2022 International Volunteer Day in the form of online live broadcast. The “Guidelines for Volunteer Services for the Elderly in Beijing” was released at the same time. The document clearly states that elderly care voluntary services should be guided by the needs of the elderly, and the young elderly will become an important force in this voluntary service.

Volunteering has played a huge role in meeting the diverse needs of the elderly. The work guidelines propose that, compared with general voluntary services, elderly care voluntary services have the characteristics of long-term and stability, which makes the elderly feel more secure. According to the work guidelines, the objects of voluntary service for the elderly are the elderly who need both physical and mental care. The service content should be oriented to the needs of the elderly. Volunteer service providers cover all age groups, and middle-aged, elderly and young people can participate. Since the younger elderly are relatively healthy, have more free time and energy, and have less “generation gap” problems, they can easily resonate with the elderly they care for, and will become an important force in the development of voluntary services for the elderly.

According to the needs and characteristics of elderly care volunteer service positions, elderly care volunteers are divided into ordinary elderly care volunteers and professional elderly care volunteers. Among them, ordinary elderly care volunteers are mainly engaged in voluntary services such as telephone visits, home visits, travel assistance, companionship and comfort; professional elderly care volunteers need to have certain professional knowledge or skills, mainly serving medical consultation, physical therapy rehabilitation, nursing guidance, Legal consulting and other positions. Volunteers need pre-job training before taking up their jobs.

The relevant person in charge of the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee introduced that the work guidelines will help volunteers and voluntary service organizations understand the characteristics and difficulties of elderly care volunteer services, and solve the problems of “what to do”, “how to do it” and “who will do it”. Provide a practical reference for the standardization of elderly care volunteer services in the city.

14 Elderly Care Volunteer Service Projects Selected into the Funding List of “Silver Age Partners”

On the morning of the 5th, the 2022 “Silver Age Partners” list of veteran volunteer service projects was released, and 14 outstanding projects will be funded.

In order to improve the voluntary service system for the elderly, starting from 2021, the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee has launched the “Silver Partners” to serve and care for the elderly volunteers in the city, mobilizing volunteers and voluntary service organizations to join the “Silver Partners” Volunteer service activities are mainly targeted at the elderly living alone, disabled, and demented in the community who need help. This year, the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the Beijing Charity Association launched a solicitation activity for “silver age partners” volunteer service projects for the elderly, providing funding and support for exemplary and innovative projects.

It is understood that the volunteer service projects for the elderly solicited this time are mainly divided into four categories: life services, spiritual services, professional services, and educational services. The city collected a total of 87 volunteer service projects for the elderly. After the initial screening of projects, final evaluation by experts, and online voting, 14 excellent volunteer service projects, such as “Volunteering the Young to Help the Elderly”, stood out and were selected into the 2022 “Bank Age Partners” funding project. According to relevant regulations, the selected projects will receive a maximum of 50,000 yuan in funding.

