Guidelines on IT Documents: ok to REST technology for interoperability between PA protocols

Guidelines on IT Documents: ok to REST technology for interoperability between PA protocols

The process of defining the application interfaces in REST technology is underway to allow the PAs to make their IT protocol systems communicate directly with each other.

The Agency for Digital Italy, in fact, will update in the coming weeks Annex 6 – “Communication between AOOs of Registered Administrative Documents” of the Guidelines on the formation, management and conservation of IT documents, collecting the comments of the Public Administrations and interested market participants and releasing the interface description language in compliance with the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.

The context

Currently Annex 6 of the guidelines, in addition to defining the structure of the protocol signature, the characteristics of the logged message and the communication flows necessary to follow up on the communication needs between Homogeneous Organizational Areas (AOO) to ensure the forwarding of a message registered, it identifies the application interfaces to allow the Public Administration AOOs to make their IT systems interact by applying SOAP technology.

Considering the adoption in 2022 by AgID of the Interoperability Model of Public Administrations (ModI) and the increase in the use of REST technology by the PAs to make their IT systems interact, AgID will proceed with the update of the Annex 6, providing for the definition of application interfaces in REST technology.

