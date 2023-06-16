Guiding the right direction to promote the development of the international human rights cause—President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the Global Human Rights Governance High-Level Forum sparked enthusiastic responses

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 14th Topic: Guiding the Right Direction to Promote the Development of the International Human Rights Cause—President Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the High-level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance Aroused Enthusiastic Responses

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“China is willing to work with the international community to practice the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, promote the development of global human rights governance in a more fair, just, reasonable and inclusive direction, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly build a better world.”

On June 14, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the High-Level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance, which aroused enthusiastic responses from Chinese and foreign guests attending the forum. They said that President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter put forward China‘s proposals for the development of the international human rights cause and global human rights governance, and clarified China‘s vivid practice of implementing the spirit of the “Vienna Declaration and Program of Action” and respecting and protecting human rights. point in the right direction.

China‘s human rights cause has made remarkable achievements and is of exemplary significance

“China adheres to the supremacy of the people, adheres to the human rights development path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, and continuously improves the level of human rights protection in the process of promoting Chinese-style modernization to promote the free and comprehensive development of people.” President Xi Jinping profoundly elaborated on respect in his congratulatory letter and the Chinese philosophy of protecting human rights.

The guests at the meeting were deeply touched by this. Saidov, first deputy speaker of Uzbekistan and director of the National Center for Human Rights, said: “President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter conveys China‘s basic concepts and guiding principles on human rights. China has spared no effort to promote and protect human rights, and has made remarkable achievements. At the same time, it is promoting global human rights. It plays an increasingly important role in career development.”

Abashidze, vice-chairman and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, said that China has made many achievements in the protection of human rights. The poverty reduction goal of the 2010 Sustainable Development Agenda has contributed more than 70% to world poverty reduction. “This is not just a major achievement for China, it also represents a major victory for humanity.”

William Jones, director of the Washington branch of the US magazine Global Strategy Information and a foreign senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, said that China‘s role in protecting citizens’ human rights is highly commendable. More importantly, China‘s call for development as a human right has been widely welcomed by the international community.

Participants said that different countries have different social and political conditions and historical and cultural traditions, and they must and can only explore their own human rights development path based on their own actual conditions and people’s needs. They believe that from building a well-off society in an all-round way to solidly promoting common prosperity, China‘s human rights cause has achieved world-renowned achievements precisely because it adheres to the people-centered development philosophy and has blazed a path of human rights development with Chinese characteristics. China is exemplary.

Contribute Chinese solutions to strengthening global human rights governance

“Guarding human rights through security”, “promoting human rights through development”, and “advancing human rights through cooperation” – in the congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping systematically expounded China‘s propositions and plans for strengthening global human rights governance.

Participants said that the three propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping are based on the implementation of global security initiatives, global development initiatives, and global civilization initiatives, showing a broad global vision and far-reaching historical vision.

“These three propositions are highly consistent with the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, and will be further developed,” said Mao Junxiang, executive director of the Human Rights Research Center of Central South University.

In 1993, the United Nations held the World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna and adopted the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action. The Declaration and Program of Action emphasize the unity of equality and indivisibility of human rights, and that the international community should promote effective international cooperation, reflecting the wishes of developing countries, which account for the vast majority of the world‘s population. “Equality, Cooperation, Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action and Global Human Rights Governance” is the theme of this forum.

The participants spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s series of groundbreaking new concepts and new initiatives, such as building a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly building the “Belt and Road”. Chinese wisdom.

Many guests at the forum took the role of relevant initiatives in promoting global human rights progress as the theme of their speeches at the forum. Talking about the significance of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” to global human rights governance, Stephen Brower, director of the Swedish “Belt and Road” Institute, said that this is the road to peace, the road to the development of human rights in the true sense, and the road to human rights development. The road to eradicating global poverty. Wei Zhenyu, a senior researcher at the Indonesia Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail will effectively connect cities and rural areas and stimulate the vitality of local economic and social development. It is a vivid practice of China‘s practical actions to safeguard and promote the development of human rights.

Hand in hand to jointly promote the development of global human rights

“At present, mankind is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and global human rights governance is facing severe challenges.” In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out the realistic background of the current high-level forum on global human rights governance.

“This is a grand event that is relevant and keeps pace with the times,” said Robert Kuhn, chairman of the American Kuhn Foundation.

Many participants said that as the world enters a new period of turmoil and change, multiple uncertainties and the politicization of human rights in the field of international human rights by individual countries in order to safeguard their own political interests and global hegemony, have great impact on the cause of global human rights. pose a great challenge.

Former Swiss military attache to China and Sinologist Peter Ho said that despite the commitment of countries to strengthen cooperation and common development, there are still some hegemonic countries that pursue their own goals recklessly regardless of the interests of other countries; Crispin Kahlu, member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, said , In today’s world full of tension, conflict, manipulation and uncertainty, hegemonic practices, high-handed tactics, and bullying have gained prominence on the global stage.

The guests said that on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the “Vienna Declaration and Program of Action”, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, proposing China‘s proposals and solutions on strengthening global human rights governance, declaring that China will work with the international community to promote global human rights governance towards The positive will to develop in a more fair, just, reasonable and inclusive direction points out the direction for promoting the development of the international human rights cause and injects a strong spiritual impetus.

“We look forward to meaningful cooperation to promote the establishment of human civilization based on human rights, dignity, peace, justice, and equality. It is sincerely hoped that our friendship and solidarity will lead to peace, human rights, social progress, and the realization of our common goals ” said Ben Tan, an advisor to Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission.