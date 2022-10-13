Home News Guido Crosetto to Silvio Berlusconi: “Have you found an agreement with Meloni?”
Guido Crosetto to Silvio Berlusconi: "Have you found an agreement with Meloni?"

Guido Crosetto to Silvio Berlusconi: "Have you found an agreement with Meloni?"

Silvio Berlusconi does not want emphasis on his return to Palazzo Madama. He arrives slightly late, together with the President of the Senate in pectore Ignazio La Russa, so much so that the start of the session is postponed by about 20 minutes. Licia Ronzulli, Francesco Paolo Sisto and Gaetano Miccichè rush to welcome the Forza Italia leader. With a salesman and two bodyguards escort him to the elevator. “Excited?”. “No, not at all,” replies the former prime minister. A return that he knows of revenge, 9 years after the decadence in 2013 for the Severino law. “I didn’t count – he assures me – and in any case I did more in Europe, here I could have done little”. The elevator does not arrive and Berlusconi gets impatient: “he is a bit old, he would need a fix, like so many things in Italy”. He then assures him that “with Giorgia Meloni we spoke, as always calmly”. “Will La Russa be president?” “I think so”. When he gets out of the elevator, however, he meets Guido Crosetto, who asks him if they have found an agreement with the leader of the Brothers of Italy. A grimace: “Half and half, let’s see.” Then finally entry into the classroom, always accompanied by Ronzulli. Sitting in the front row, he listens to the speech by President Liliana Segre. He takes notes, applauds at times, moves his leg nervously, gets up with difficulty at the end for the homage to Segre. Many go to greet him, he smiles and reciprocates. Senator Berlusconi is back.

