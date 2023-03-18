Home News Guild of Araucanian cheese makers blocks roads demanding that seizures of the product be investigated
News

Guild of Araucanian cheese makers blocks roads demanding that seizures of the product be investigated

by admin
Guild of Araucanian cheese makers blocks roads demanding that seizures of the product be investigated

Three days have passed the blockades of departmental roads, by the Arauca cheese makers union, who protest the constant seizures of the product and the right to work.

Union spokesmen reject the procedures being carried out by the POLFA Tax and Customs Police, in the Naranjitos Sector of the municipality of Tame – Arauca; In addition, they call on the administrations to investigate the procedures that are being carried out by some uniformed officers and officials against seizures and seizure of products in that sector that leads to the interior of the country.

On these facts, the commander of the Arauca Police, Colonel Luis Fernando Atuesta, previously spoke, assuring that confiscations are legal and are carried out in accordance with what is dictated by the norm, and invited the cheese makers’ union not to take measures that affect free mobility .

The officer pointed out that in the last case the seizure of at least six thousand kilos of cheese was made because the company substituted another company’s label and it did not correspond to what was collated in the INVIMA data.

The blockades are led by the companies: Association of Transformers and Marketers of the Piedmont and La Sábana, Lácteos Arauca and the Transportation Guild of the department of Arauca, Ruta Libertadores.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  ELN attacked the Military Canton of Saravena with explosive devices

You may also like

Hantavirus: Be careful with spring cleaning

Defused both Mushkil and 300 kg bombs: personnel...

Attention to migrants in Colombia will cost 1,800...

Bremen election management does not allow AfD to...

A doctor forgot a napkin in a child’s...

Wagenknecht wants to decide by the end of...

Bursa Metropolitan Belediyespor will face Göktürk GSK –...

Who is the replacement for Elianis Garrido after...

Drunk employee hit 72-year-old Flachgau innkeeper in the...

Queen had taken her children’s royal titles… Prince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy