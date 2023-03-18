Three days have passed the blockades of departmental roads, by the Arauca cheese makers union, who protest the constant seizures of the product and the right to work.

Union spokesmen reject the procedures being carried out by the POLFA Tax and Customs Police, in the Naranjitos Sector of the municipality of Tame – Arauca; In addition, they call on the administrations to investigate the procedures that are being carried out by some uniformed officers and officials against seizures and seizure of products in that sector that leads to the interior of the country.

On these facts, the commander of the Arauca Police, Colonel Luis Fernando Atuesta, previously spoke, assuring that confiscations are legal and are carried out in accordance with what is dictated by the norm, and invited the cheese makers’ union not to take measures that affect free mobility .

The officer pointed out that in the last case the seizure of at least six thousand kilos of cheese was made because the company substituted another company’s label and it did not correspond to what was collated in the INVIMA data.

The blockades are led by the companies: Association of Transformers and Marketers of the Piedmont and La Sábana, Lácteos Arauca and the Transportation Guild of the department of Arauca, Ruta Libertadores.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

