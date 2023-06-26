Guillermo Gallegos wants to be mayor of San Salvador Centro

With 80 votes, the legislators of the Legislative Assembly reformed the Law Regulating the Deposit, Transportation and Distribution of Petroleum Products, with the objective that the sale price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is not made arbitrarily.

The amendments give the Ministry of Economy, through the General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines, control and surveillance over gas prices, both for domestic consumption and for subsistence businesses.

The parliamentarians highlighted the importance of this initiative since liquefied gas is one of the main consumer products in the home.

The deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Elisa Rosales, explained that the modifications will protect the pocket of Salvadorans.

“We empower the Directorate to monitor gas prices throughout the marketing chain. We are making sure that costs are not increased and that any anomalies are sanctioned”Rosales said.

The official emphasized that sanctions have been included in the regulations for any irregular act in the prices of liquefied gas and it will be considered a serious offense.

This initiative seeks to update the regulatory framework after learning that, in practice, there are actors in the marketing chain that put the benefits for the Salvadoran population at risk, such as the liquefied gas subsidy, by arbitrarily fluctuating prices selling your products or services.

Parliamentarian William Soriano mentioned that, through coordinated work with the Executive Branch, it has been possible for Salvadorans to have cheaper propane gas, unlike other countries in the region.

“It is not possible that a group of businessmen decide to raise prices and affect Salvadorans. This practice is over. We authorize the Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Mines to monitor and sanction those who increase the cost of liquefied gas,” said Soriano.



Modifications to the Law of the National Electric Transmission Entity

In plenary session 111, the parliamentarians also made modifications to the Law of the National Electric Transmission Entity, in order to establish that this institution is the owner of all the shares into which the capital stock of the Cucumacayán Electric Company is divided. With this, this entity will become a strategic ally for the creation of social and technical projects.

This modification will allow the ENTE a better development of social and technical projects that will benefit the energy market.

In this sense, other reforms that establish assistance to social programs were also endorsed, giving the ENTE the power to agree on expenditures that are necessary for the development of projects that promote the teaching of sports, recreation, and libraries.

Deputy Samuel Martínez pointed out that, currently, El Salvador not only consumes energy, but also exports it. He also shared data from the Central Reserve Bank indicating that, between January and November 2022, El Salvador reached $45.5 million in electricity exports.

“The tools granted to the ENTE will allow it to be more efficient in contributing to the development of the entire network and connectivity. We are committed to contributing to the development of the country,” said Martínez.

His colleague William Soriano assured that the legal amendments seek to strengthen the institutions that are dedicated to the generation and transmission of electrical energy.

“A State that invests in renewable energy guarantees its population good prices. El Salvador is now an exporter that generates income. We are modernizing our institutions”, said the deputy.

