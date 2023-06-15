Home » Guillermo Lasso delivers 2 Health Centers in Machala
Guillermo Lasso delivers 2 Health Centers in Machala

Guillermo Lasso delivers 2 Health Centers in Machala

health centers Type C El Paraíso and Brisas del Mar were officially handed over to the citizens of El Oro. The work, which will benefit 120,000 Machaleños, required an investment of USD 7.5 millionas detailed by President Guillermo Lasso.

These health centers began their construction in 2014, then the entire previous government passed, where 3 contracts were signed, but Machala did not have the works. Now, Lasso announced, “my government has delivered and 100% equipped both centers for the benefit of 120,000 Machaleños,” he said.

These actions help to ease the demand of users at the Teófilo Dávila Hospital, explained the Minister of Public Health, Jose Ruales. Added to this are other similar works delivered such as the hospitals in Bahía, Manta and Durán.

President Lasso also announced that another health home will be delivered in Pedernales. And until the end of the year, the infrastructure and equipment of another 29 health centers will be improved.

Health figures:

At the national level, there will be 11,000 professionals and, from August 2023, 185 ambulances will join the Public Health Service. This specific acquisition was achieved with a saving of USD 4.5 million from the initial budget. And by the end of the year the definitive studies for the construction of 11 more hospitals will be delivered.

The Government explained that, currently, 7.1 million dollars are invested to improve 29 health centers. And with this, Minister Ruales announced that the contracting process for the construction of the Alausí Hospital has already begun.

