Guillermo Lasso underwent prostate surgery in the US.

He President of Ecuador , Guillermo Lassois recovering at the Houston Methodist Hospital in the United States, after having undergone a “successful” prostate operation.

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency has confirmed the intervention in the prostate of the President Lasso.

According to the information, the president is already in the room and that will return to the country the next Sunday.

Lasso announced this Tuesday that he would be absent from the country for five days, on the occasion of the medical intervention.

He President He pointed out that since it is an unofficial trip “the expenses that this displacement demands will be assumed by me.”

The notification was sent to Tribunal Coinstitutional, since the National Assemblyto which this information was to be disclosed, was dissolved last week.

Lasso decreed what is known as ‘ death cross ‘, which is a constitutional formula that implies the dissolution of Assembly.

But the decree also opens the call for legislative and presidential elections.

Lasso He argued that there was a “serious political crisis” derived from the impeachment against him, but the opposition appealed that possibility.

However, the Constitutional Court He agreed with Lasso.

The trial is based on an accusation for money laundering that derives from an agreement signed by the public company Floppy and that, according to comptrollershipcaused the country a loss of about 6.1 million dollars.

The contract in question is still in force, although it was signed in 2020, during the Government of Lenin Morenosomething you have remembered Lasso.