Guillermo Rodríguez denounces serious pollution on the beaches of Santa Marta

The Professional in Nautical Sciences Guillermo Rodríguez has raised a voice of alarm through his X account, exposing a worrying pollution situation on the beaches of Santa Marta.

In a series of videos and images, Rodríguez shows the constant presence of sewage in the streets and bays of Santa Marta and Taganga.

Read also: They denounce lack of air conditioning at the La Milagrosa Clinic

In his posts, Rodríguez expressed his frustration, stating that although the situation is not new, most people do not seem to be aware or do not pay due attention, much less politicians. The professional points out that even tourists who enjoy Santa Marta Bay are bathing in black water.

“This is today, but it has always been like this: the streets and bays of Santa Marta and Taganga saturated with sewage. This is not new, but most people don’t see it or pay attention to it, much less politicians. And yes, those tourists in the bay are bathing in black water. The hydrosanitary networks have not had capacity for a long time, so why do they continue to give construction licenses without first attacking this eternal problem? “Rodríguez expressed in his publications.

This is today, but it has always been like this: the streets and bays of Santa Marta and Taganga saturated with sewage. This is not new, but most people don’t see it or pay attention to it, much less politicians. And yes, those tourists in the bay are bathing in waters… pic.twitter.com/JH2luUo9Hj — Guillerod (@guillerodph) December 15, 2023

The Nautical Sciences Professional urges us to reflect on the lack of capacity to hydrosanitary networks and questions the issuance of construction licenses without effectively addressing this persistent problem. His publications have generated a debate on social networks, drawing the attention of citizens and demanding responses from local authorities.

Read also: Pinedo seeks the construction of peace and sustainable development for Santa Marta

Rodríguez highlights the urgent need to address pollution on the beaches of Santa Marta and protect one of the greatest tourist attractions in the region. Citizens hope that their calls not only raise awareness, but also concrete actions by the authorities to solve this environmental problem that Santa Marta suffers.

Share this: Facebook

X

