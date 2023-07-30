Guillermo Rodríguez – La Hora newspaper

The Director of the Prison System talks about international aid, the 2025 plan to contain prison violence and how it affects the political crisis. Read this interview.

William Rodriguez He is a colonel in passive service of the Police who has spent nine months in the Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI). The experience that he obtained in the 25 years that he spent in that Force has served him to support a team that has not bowed to violence of criminal gangs.

The plans, which are handled with great secrecy, have actions of all kinds. From helping prisoners to educate themselves to organizing surprise control operations and architectural reforms in prisons. It has foreign aid, which has consisted of training and technology. And, also, with the support of the uniformed Armed Forces and Police.

He, who is the fifth Director in the period of President Guillermo Lasso, assures that the mission to control prisons is “high risk”. In a nearly two-hour dialogue with this newspaper, he explained in detail what has been done and what remains on the table for the authorities that will arrive with the change of government. He reads an excerpt from the interview, conducted before the last massacre at the Penitentiary.

Q. The security of some SNAI officials is compromised by actions of Lobos and Tiguerones. How do you take care of those personnel who are behind these operations in prisons?

We have had a rapprochement with the National Police Intelligence Directorate. In addition, we created a SNAI Intelligence Directorate, which is an Intelligence subsystem of the State Strategic System Center. We have done risk analysis of the servers, of the officials.

Q. And what is the risk?

The risk is high, because the decisions that are made.

Q. What does high risk mean?

That life is in danger, as well as that of his family circle.

Q. How many people are there?

Our directors already have a level of risk. And it also depends on the place where they are serving. For example, the director of the maximum security compound, known as The Rock, has a very high level of risk. All the directors of the Guayas prisons are classified as high risk. They, in turn, have assigned security teams from the Police, an armored vehicle, and we coordinate permanent training with the Intelligence Directorate. This allows your team to accomplish the mission.

Q. What causes this risk?

The decisions that are made to break criminal economies.

Q. What has been the most complicated?

I regret to remember, because he is my lifelong companion, to former director Santiago Loza. In this case, organizations wanted to move inmates at will. Or that they are accommodated or that they are not transferred or that they want to have their place of command and direction. He did an honest, transparent job. Without lending itself to corruption issues. Because there are also people who can lend themselves to corruption issues.

Q. He refused to collaborate?

And, in addition to that, it is a message to the State: if you have people like this, that is, that they do not break, we can go against them. Despite the risk, there are people who have remained. Look, in other cases we have had to wait up to three months for a new director to take over. And in that co-responsibility, precisely, I had a meeting with the Secretary of the Administration. The President offered to raise the salary level for directors. Your risk level should be offset because it is life changing.There are even other expenses: security for the family, legal and judicial issues for possible lawsuits. In my case, I have two lawsuits for transfers of two PPL, when the order of Justice has been complied with.

Q. It is undeniable that explosives, weapons, liquor and prohibited things pass through. There are officials involved. What has been done to control corruption?

First, there are administrative processes that are detected. We have electronic surveillance that we have handled with reserve. An investment was made the year before and we have two command and control centers. We have found people who receive money from the PPL. They even allow objects that shouldn’t enter. Immediately, with the evidence, there is an administrative process to remove them from the institution.

Q. What is done to avoid this type of officials?

We made progress in the project of a Trust Unit, with polygraphs, voice stress. We are even looking for legal changes so that this can be applied by us and not only by the Police. That the people who come to work with us have a first-rate profile, who act with transparency. Have a vocation I can present on a case-by-case basis my Deputy Director, who is a passive duty officer in the Armed Forces. This is how we coordinate with the Armed Forces or the National Police. The Deputy Director of Security, I will not name him, worked in special units. They are people who play it. He, for example, had a strong threat, they saw him as a military objective. At that time we did not have armored vehicles and, in the one we did have, we transferred it. All this has generated a good cohesion among the people in high positions.

Q. How does the preventive axis work in the face of possible massacres?

Precisely with intelligence work. It works with state institutions. Also the institutionalization of the service, we have trained. Create new spaces suitable for people. Eliminate this so-called “self-management”, where possibly a person deprived of liberty obtained materials to make paint… But the State is the one that has to be there. It is necessary to legitimize the actions with their procedures, because one thing is what is legal and another thing is what is legitimized. We want them to be prepared, to become infected with culture, on issues for reintegration into society. There is a reality: armed people, people who have entered prohibited objects. They must feel that the teams of our Armed Forces, our National Police and the Penitentiary Service are there to enter, search and disarm. In other words, they do not feel that it is a place with which they are comfortable.

Q. Is there a decrease in the number of prohibited items found inside the prisons?

Yes. That is being seen in the centers where the operations have already been carried out, and they are carried out again. We are in a phase where first we are going to cover all the centers and redo the operations. Pichincha, Imbabura, Sucumbíos, Cañar, Los Ríos. There is not a center where a search has not been made; and then it comes back. In the Guayas Women’s Prison we did it with our own forces and, when we returned, when the director Mishel Mayorga suffered an attack, we no longer found the same thing as last time. There is an intervention plan. The process of violence in our intramurals began in June 2019, when it broke out, until 2023. It began before the government of President Lasso. You already have three events in 2020. You have a strong event, with 79 deaths, in February 2021. But then you see this curve, how it begins to descend.

Q. But are there risks?

There are centers where there is possibly more risk of a confrontation. That is why you see the physical infrastructure barriers to divide them and this is not achieved overnight.. In Guayaquil there is a plan to make two pavilions for women, also for the control of drug addiction. So, there are two pavilions where we are going to deconcentrate and hit the criminal economy. Because they get the drug. We will surely have resistance.

Q. How important is the support of Italy, Brazil, the European Union, and the United States?

Fundamental because it contributes to strengthening capacities. You know that the most important thing in an organization is human talent. If you have trained and knowledgeable people, they will be able to develop projects.

Q. What does European support consist of?

In Europe they supported us with training on prison issues. In addition to the regulatory issue. Was a workshop with judges on prison guarantees, because people who do not deserve it can be released. So, all this is complemented through Eures.

Q. Technology too?

They are helping us with technology, with drones and anti-drones. In October the agreement with the United States would be renewed. With Eures it was for a year and a half, but they are also coming for a second stage because they have seen that there are results. That can go up to 2025. We could have given up, but no.

Q. Are you worried about leaving this position?

We have played with many people. Surely my life already changes after this. One cannot walk calmly in the street. The same for our servers, our officials. There is a course in the United States called Police Survival Techniques, with that one has the habit of being code yellow, always alert. Our people are always training. Life changes and will change for the rest of the people. Security is not a government issue, security in the prison system and changing it should be a State issue.

Q. What does the change of government imply in your plans?

The doors are open. We have met with authorities, such as the mayors of Chimborazo and Imbabura. In Ibarra we have a center from 1914, with overcrowding that exceeds 60%, they live in an inhumane situation. Despite this, it has been possible to give them some dignity. Interior and exterior arrangements were made. Floor, a visor, playground, enhance the library. We have made adjustments. At the end of the day, there will be that feeling of having wanted to do much more. But time has not reached. Although we have stopped raising these processes, studies.

Q. What would you say to your successor?

Entering here should be a personal decision. My task is that when someone new comes here, it works like clockwork. We met with people who are careers, and I told them that, since they are the people who are going to stay, we should work for themselves. Let them be proud and let us make this institution sustainable. So, that it does not depend on people, but that this is already an institutional issue. This institution will be a ministry, we have raised processes. But everything should keep getting better, they should always keep getting better. I suggest to the new management that they prioritize the technical.

Q. Is it necessary to fear the mafias that introduce drugs, weapons, liquor, in double bottom trucks, Los Lobos, Tiguerones, Águilas, all these criminals?

You have to face them; personally being transparent. Neither sitting down nor favoring anyone. Knowing that the State is above the people and that the rehabilitation system is for a better rehabilitation. But neither is one going to obey particular interests.The interest is to generate good coexistence, development, but never for the interest of a criminal organization. I have not sat down with either one or the other, because we cannot be conditioned. They have observed, during all this time, that the purposes have been clear and objective. (DLH)

31 prison guides have been dismissed for corruption in 2023

