Guillotine for girls chasing some heads of dirt groups

Guillotine for girls chasing some heads of dirt groups
The Ministry of the Interior directed strict instructions to governors and workers of the regions not to be lenient in moving the procedures related to administrative isolation against chairmen of councils and advisors, whose involvement in violations that contradict the regulatory laws of local groups has been proven.

Abdel Wafi Laftit urged the governors and workers of the regions to quickly look into these files and implement the law against violators, regardless of their party affiliation.

The aforementioned instructions come against the background of the ministry receiving black reports from the General Inspectorate of Territorial Administration, about the existence of bad management by a group of soil groups in the south and north of the Kingdom.

It is expected that the Ministry of the Interior will issue a series of strict decisions in the coming days regarding heavy files related to the heads of many groups, such as Khouribga, Fez, Bouznika, Khemisset, Fez, Tangiers, Safi, Tiflet and Tetouan.

